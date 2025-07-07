WTO reform crucial for developing nations policy space says PM Anwar

RIO DE JANEIRO: Malaysia has voiced strong support for reforming the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to ensure it remains relevant in tackling emerging global trade issues.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the need for the WTO to adapt to modern challenges without limiting the policy flexibility of developing nations.

Anwar shared these views during a meeting with WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Rio de Janeiro. The discussion focused on the organisation’s role in addressing pressing trade concerns, including artificial intelligence, digital commerce, and climate policies.

“(This should be done) without restricting the fair policy space of developing countries,“ Anwar said. He reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to multilateral cooperation, emphasising the WTO must stay inclusive and effective.

Both Anwar and Okonjo-Iweala are attending the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, where global economic governance and trade reforms are key topics. Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and African to lead the WTO, has been its Director-General since 2021.

Anwar arrived in Brazil on Saturday at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The summit runs from July 6 to 7, bringing together leaders to discuss economic and geopolitical strategies. - Bernama