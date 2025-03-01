SHAH ALAM: The police are focusing on argument and drug overdose angles in their investigation to determine the motive behind the murder of 15-year-old Yap Xin Yuan.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police are waiting for toxicology reports and post-mortem to strengthen the investigative elements of the case.

“We are still waiting for the toxicology results to determine whether the deceased (victim) had taken any drugs.

“Until we receive those results (toxicology and post-mortem), we cannot confirm if she had used drugs or overdosed,” he said in a press conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters, here today.

Hussein added that the victim’s body, discovered last Saturday in an advanced state of decomposition, has also made it difficult for pathologists to ascertain any other physical injuries.

However, he did not rule out the possibility that the victim’s boyfriend might have been involved in disposing her body.

“Whether someone else assisted in disposing of the body is still under investigation,” he said.

Previously, the media reported that police had detained three suspects aged 16, 20, and 51, including the victim’s boyfriend to assist with the investigation.

The teenager was reported missing after attending a lion dance practice at a basketball court in Batu 11, Cheras, on Dec 19, before her body was found at RTB Sungai Changgang, Kuala Langat, 10 days later.