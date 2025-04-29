Yayasan Bank Rakyat appoints Noor Aeiza as CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Rakyat announced the appointment of Noor Aeiza Hassan as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Yayasan Bank Rakyat effective today.

It said in a statement that the appointment is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the functions and roles played by Bank Rakyat for the benefit and welfare of its members and the general public.

“Noor Aeiza, who holds a degree in human resources in psychology from Universiti Putra Malaysia, has over 14 years of management experience in the communications industry as well as in the entrepreneurship development training industry,“ said the statement.

Bank Rakyat also expressed confidence that Noor Aeiza is capable of steering the foundation effectively.

“This confidence encompasses the commitment of Yayasan Bank Rakyat in helping the needy, particularly in enhancing socio-economic conditions through education, and in developing human capital in line with the Malaysia MADANI concept,“ it also said.