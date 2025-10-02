Year 4 pupil dies after being found unconscious in Seremban school toilet

SEREMBAN: A Year Four pupil tragically died after being discovered unconscious in a school toilet yesterday.

The 10-year-old boy was later pronounced dead at a private medical centre in Seremban.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed that a report on the incident was received at 1.19 pm.

“The victim was rushed to the medical centre by the school’s disciplinary teacher, but was later confirmed dead by the attending doctor,” he stated.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the boy was found unconscious in the school toilet before being transported for medical treatment.

Alzafny announced that a post-mortem would be conducted at Rembau Hospital later today to determine the exact cause of death.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 507C of the Penal Code.

He urged members of the public to refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information about the incident.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the ministry would allow the police to conduct their investigation transparently.

She confirmed that the Education Ministry is currently prioritising psychosocial and emotional support for both students and teachers at the affected school. – Bernama