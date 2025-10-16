YKM partners with elected representatives to aid COVID-19 orphans

JASIN: Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia will collaborate with elected representatives nationwide to identify children who lost parents to COVID-19 for assistance.

YKM chairman Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stated only around 1,000 individuals have registered for the monthly Bantuan Kasih aid so far.

He believes many eligible children remain unaware of the registration process for YKM’s assistance programmes.

Ismail Sabri welcomes information from elected representatives in every constituency about children orphaned by COVID-19.

Registration for Bantuan Kasih remains open to ensure no eligible individuals miss the monthly financial support.

The assistance provides RM200 monthly for children aged 16 and below and RM250 for those above 16 years old.

The former prime minister spoke to reporters after presenting Festive Aid to 16-year-old S. Mittra, who lost his father to COVID-19 in February 2022.

Mittra currently lives with his uncle R. Murugappan in Taman Merlimau Utama here.

Merlimau assemblyman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh also attended the Deepavali aid presentation event.

Ismail Sabri announced ten Indian families nationwide would receive festive assistance in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations.

Contributions for these families will be deposited into their bank accounts starting tomorrow.

YKM has channelled more than RM3 million through various aid programmes as of last September.

The foundation expects total disbursements to reach RM5 million by the end of this year.

YKM remains committed to supporting children’s education through continuous contributions until study completion.

This commitment reflects the foundation’s dedication to welfare and education of orphans and COVID-19 affected children. – Bernama