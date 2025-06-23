Yoga event gains entry into Malaysia Book of Records

SERDANG: The Sakthi School of Yoga held its 11th International Yoga Day (IDY) event on Saturday, that brought together culture, tradition and wellness at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang.

Led by its founder master S.K. Durai, the event attracted 6,098 attendees from Malaysia, India and Singapore – underscoring the growing global resonance of yoga and the expanding international presence of the school.

With a total of 5,368 active participants, the group gained entry into the Malaysia Book of Records for achieving the largest yoga session.

The activities opened with a cultural showcase featuring urumee melam (a traditional Indian folk drum ensemble), mayilattam (peacock dance), karagattam (a folk balancing dance) and a silambam martial arts demonstration.

The yoga session that followed was a multi-generational showcase of spirit and discipline. Children delivered high-energy performances, while senior citizens inspired the crowd with grace and determination.

A key highlight was the Sakthi Kriya session, a spiritual practice led by Durai designed to awaken and channel inner energy.

Among the segments at the event was a pregnancy yoga performance, showcasing strength and emotional resilience.

This was followed by a Ramayana themed presentation, blending classical Indian storytelling with yoga choreography.

Behind the scenes, a 130-member team of teachers and students ensured the event ran smoothly, from registration to stage management, demonstrating unity, coordination and commitment.

“This event has offered not just a platform to showcase skill and dedication but a deeper opportunity to connect with the inner self and with others through the universal path of yoga,” said Durai.

IDY is observed globally on June 21, following a 2014 resolution by the United Nations recognising the role of yoga in promoting physical and mental health.

More than 1,200 participants gathered at Batu Caves for a parallel IDY event the same day.

According to Bernama, it was jointly organised by the High Commission of India and the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre, in collaboration with several Malaysian partner organisations. It was held under the global theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”.

“There is growing popularity of yoga in Malaysia across the age groups and its wider integration into wellness, physical as well as mental health programmes,” said High Commissioner of India to Malaysia B.N. Reddy in a statement.

The event was also attended by Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr K. Nagulendran.

Trained instructors led a 40-minute yoga session based on the Common Yoga Protocol, that included a demonstration of yoga asanas (postures).