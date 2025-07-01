Young filmmakers elevate local Tamil cinema quality, says FINAS

KUALA LUMPUR: Young filmmakers shifting from digital platforms to cinema are significantly improving the quality of local Tamil films, according to the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (FINAS).

Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, FINAS chief executive officer, noted that these emerging talents bring fresh, high-quality storytelling to the industry.

“The film I watched recently, Mirugasirisham, showcases the kind of quality often seen in works by first-time filmmakers. These are people who started out creating content for social media and YouTube, and now they’re making films - and the results are truly impressive,” he told Bernama.

Azmir praised the film’s strong narrative, direction, and performances, comparing its quality to Tamil films from India. However, he pointed out that limited promotion has hindered its reach.

“Many of our viewers still believe that watching local films in cinemas isn’t worth it. But they should come out and support these screenings, because the quality of our local productions is now truly comparable,” he said.

FINAS remains committed to supporting all local filmmakers, regardless of language or genre. Azmir cited the success of C4 Cinta, which earned over RM2.5 million last year, as proof of growing audience acceptance.

Meanwhile, Mirugasirisham producer Dr Sai Suthan Krishnan acknowledged the film’s critical acclaim but lamented its underwhelming box office performance.

“Every Malaysian who has watched the film, whether Indian or from other communities, has given glowing reviews, particularly for its storytelling and technical aspects,” he said.

Sai stressed the need for stronger box office numbers to attract investors and sustain the industry’s growth.