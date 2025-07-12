Youth as catalysts for inclusive ASEAN community growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth possess the transformative potential to foster an inclusive and resilient ASEAN community by actively engaging in volunteerism and social development initiatives. Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh emphasized this during the launch of the ASEAN Youth Volunteer Forum 2025 at Auditorium Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia.

She noted that platforms like the ASEAN Youth Volunteer programme equip young individuals with skills to become agents of social change. “We aim to train youth so they are prepared to act when their services are needed,“ Yeoh stated. With over 220 million youth across ASEAN, she stressed that empowering them with knowledge and support could position the region as a global leader in workforce sustainability and development.

The forum, attended by policymakers and young leaders, focuses on four key themes aligned with ASEAN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These include youth volunteerism for inclusive growth, environmental advocacy, social harmony, and digital tools for community empowerment.

From July 12-19, participants will engage in leadership training and cross-cultural exchanges in Sabah and Sarawak. Yeoh added, “Harnessing the talent of ASEAN youth can attract investments and strengthen the region’s global influence.” - Bernama