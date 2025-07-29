Youth mental health crisis demands systemic support in Sarawak

KUCHING: Youth mental health is facing unprecedented strain due to academic pressures, economic instability, digital saturation, and unstable family dynamics, warns Sarawak Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Speaking at the Sarawak International Conference on Youth Mental Health 2025, Abdul Karim emphasised the urgent need for systemic reforms.

“Youth mental health is shaped by external systems like education, technology, and policy frameworks. We must realign these to support our youth effectively,“ he said.

The minister highlighted disparities in access to mental health services, particularly in rural and marginalised communities.

Even in urban areas, many young people lack safe spaces to voice their struggles.

“Silence can no longer be our default response. We must foster open dialogue and provide proactive mental health tools,“ he added.

Global data reveals one in five adolescents battles mental health issues, a trend echoed in Malaysia.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) shows rising depression, anxiety, and stress levels among youth, including in Sarawak.

“If we want our youth to become future leaders, we must prioritise their mental resilience and psychological safety,“ Abdul Karim stressed.

The two-day conference aimed to drive inclusivity in youth mental wellness, serving as a platform for knowledge exchange and policy advocacy.

Abdul Karim described it as a catalyst for change, fostering connections and renewing commitment to youth mental health in development agendas. – Bernama