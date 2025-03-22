KUALA LUMPUR: Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail wants youth to always have an open mindset, a positive attitude, and a high level of education so they can bring about positive changes to the country.

“We want to see today’s youth be bolder, smarter, more patriotic, and more passionate compared to us in the past. For a better, more advanced, and prosperous Malaysia in the future,” she said at the Malaysian Youth Unity Iftar event organised by the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) today.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Adam Adli Abd Halim, alongside 250 guests, including youth leaders, religious leaders, former youth leaders, students, and MBM’s strategic partners.

At the same event, MBM also launched the MBM Harmony Committee as a proactive step in strengthening unity and harmony between races and religions in the country through collaborative efforts with the government.

MBM president Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid said the committee will serve as a platform for youth representatives from various ethnicities and religions to discuss and address sensitive issues related to unity.

“Through this committee, we will implement unity and harmony programmes across Malaysia, involving MBM’s affiliated bodies, especially those based on ethnicity, religion, and race.

“We aim to resolve sensitive issues and ensure that youth become ambassadors of unity and set the best example in delivering the message of peace to the people of Malaysia,“ he said.