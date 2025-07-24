Claim a new bag if your luggage is damaged on a flight

HOW many travellers are aware that if your luggage is damaged during a flight, you may be entitled to a replacement?

A recent post by Afiq Zaimi on social media has shed light on this little-known policy. While travelling with Malaysia Airlines (MAS), Afiq discovered that one of the wheels on his briefcase had broken during transit.

Upon reporting the issue at the KLIA counter, he was promptly given a brand new bag.

“Well done, Malaysia Airlines! Reported a missing wheel on my luggage at the KLIA counter, and within 5 minutes they gave me a new bag. Super efficient! Absolutely excellent,” he wrote, praising their swift service and hospitality.

The post has since gained attention, with some netizens noting that many airlines offer similar replacements to ease travellers’ inconvenience, although the quality of the replacement bags may be standard.

Others thanked Afiq for sharing the tip, admitting they were unaware such a claim was possible.

For passengers who encounter damaged luggage, it’s best to report it immediately at the airline’s service counter to check eligibility for compensation or replacement.