KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) believes that the youth’s active involvement in dialogue and policymaking processes is crucial for building an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable ASEAN in the future.

Speaking at the fourth ASEAN Youth Dialogue 2025 this morning, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh called upon delegates to drive change and build a future where every young person can thrive.

Themed “Youth for a Sustainable Future: Empowering Inclusion and Driving Change in ASEAN,” she said this year’s dialogue, held from May 22 to 28 in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit, comes at a pivotal moment as the world undergoes rapid technological, economic and environmental transformation.

“In this dynamic landscape, the youth of ASEAN are not just the leaders of tomorrow; you are the changemakers of today. As you embark on this dialogue, I encourage you to seize every opportunity to learn, connect and lead.

“Over the coming days, you will engage in critical discussions and policy dialogues, exchange ideas and best practices and draft recommendations in the ASEAN Youth Statement that will help shape ASEAN’s youth agenda,” she said in the speech text shared with the media.

Hannah also urged the participants to be bold, innovative and united in their purpose, highlighting the significance of presenting the ASEAN Youth Statement directly to ASEAN leaders to ensure youth voices are heard at the highest levels.

“We are all aware of the challenges faced by youth today, from the need for quality education and decent work to the urgency of climate action, digital transformation and building inclusive societies.

“We must also address the growing risks of misinformation, cyberbullying, and the impacts of climate change, the challenges that disproportionately affect young people and vulnerable communities,” she remarked.

Hannah also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to ensuring that every young person can contribute meaningfully to the region’s future, as the country assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, guided by the principle of “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

In this regard, she said the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, the ASEAN Work Plan on Youth, and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) collectively recognise youth as a driving force for positive change, demonstrating ASEAN’s commitment to and support for youth development across the region.

Looking forward, Hannah believes that the upcoming ASEAN Community Vision 2045, set to be launched in October, along with the ASEAN Work Plan on Youth 2026-2030, will place specific focus on critical challenges such as education and digital skills, and the enhancement of social and mental health support.

Following the Malaysian-ASEAN Youth SDG Summit held two weeks ago, the minister said that KBS will also host the ASEAN Youth Robot Challenge 2025 in July, a programme aimed at enhancing skills in technology, engineering and robotics.

However, she emphasised that to successfully advance the ASEAN youth development agenda, these efforts must be supported by strong partnerships among governments, the private sector, academic institutions, civil society and most importantly, the youth of ASEAN.

The 46th ASEAN Summit begins today with a senior officials’ meeting, followed by a ministerial meeting on May 25 and a leaders’ summit on May 26.

This marked the fifth time Malaysia has chaired ASEAN, following previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.