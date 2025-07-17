YSIJ donates food baskets to 1,000 families in Labis and Segamat

LABIS: The Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) has extended its charitable efforts by distributing food baskets to 1,000 underprivileged families in Labis and Segamat.

Each basket contained essential items such as rice, sugar, flour, and cooking oil to support daily needs.

The initiative was highlighted on the official Facebook page of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, which also featured images from the handover ceremony.

According to the post, the foundation’s contributions extended beyond food aid, including the donation of eight Smart TVs to the Segamat District Education Office for selected schools in the area.

Mohd Anizam Jamian, CEO of YSIJ, personally oversaw the distribution at the Segamat District Office and Labis District Council Hall.

The donations were received by Segamat district officer Mohd Ezzudin Sanusi and other beneficiaries. - Bernama