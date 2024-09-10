Yusoff Rawther pleads not guilty to the charge of illegal firearm possession

PETALING JAYA: Muhammad Yusoff Rawther pleaded not guilty to the charge of illegally possessing a firearm at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court, today.

The former research assistant’s plea was recorded before magistrate S.Mageswary when the charge was read before him this morning.

Yusoff was alleged to have in his possession two fake pistols near the Sanada Kiara condominium at Jalan Bukit Kiara 1, Bukit Kiara on September 6 around 9.25am.

He was charged under Section 36 (1) of the Arms Act 1960 which carries a jail term of no more than a year or a RM5,000 fine or both if found guilty.

Yusoff’s lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, who confirmed the charge against his client, said Yusoff had told the magistrate: “I am framed by those in power.” during the proceedings.

The court set November 12 for case management.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman appeared for the prosecution.

Yusoff, who has an ongoing civil lawsuit against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for alleged sexual assault, was arrested on September 6 after police reportedly found two pistols and 305g of marijuana in the vehicle he was traveling in.

https://thesun.my/malaysia-news/former-research-officer-of-politician-charged-with-drug-trafficking-ID12993029

Subsequently, he was charged with trafficking 305g of cannabis and pleaded not guilty to the offence on September 11.

The 31-year-old accused was charged with trafficking cannabis at 10.15am in front of the carpark of Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters’ surau on September 6.

The charge under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, punishable under Section 39B(2), carries a life sentence and a minimum of 12 strokes of the rotan.