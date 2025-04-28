Yusoff Rawther trial: Prosecution closes case, decision June 12

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today set June 12 to decide whether former research assistant to a politician, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, should enter his defence or be acquitted of charges of distributing cannabis and possessing two imitation firearms.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman informed the court that the prosecution had closed its case today after calling 13 prosecution witnesses during the trial, which began on April 7.

“The parties must file written submissions on or before May 13, and the court has set June 12 for the decision,” the judge said.

Earlier, Mohd Sabri informed the court that a total of 13 prosecution witnesses had testified, and the prosecution had offered seven witnesses to the defence.

Among the witnesses called during the trial were chemist Harlisa Haidhir Harminder, investigating officers, and police officers.

Meanwhile, lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, representing Muhammed Yusoff, said the defence team would interview the witnesses offered by the prosecution.

Earlier, investigating officer Insp Muhammad Zuhairi Md Zuhir, 36, who served in the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Dang Wangi Police Headquarters, told the court that the police found a lump suspected to be cannabis in a Nissan Teana vehicle belonging to Muhammed Yusoff when they searched the vehicle in front of the surau at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters (IPKKL) last year.

The 13th prosecution witness said that the initial search of the vehicle was to find ammunition for firearms that had already been discovered. However, further inspection uncovered the drugs.

“My investigation found that there was no information regarding drugs received by the complainant (Insp Wan Muhammad Wan Ali) about the accused or the vehicle the accused was in.

“The drugs were found after further inspection by the complainant in the parking area in front of the surau at IPKKL,” he said during examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Shahrizzat Amadan.

When questioned on the recorded statement regarding Ops Laras and whether he investigated the tip-off, Muhammad Zuhairi said he had inquired, and Wan Muhammad stated it involved information about an individual possessing a firearm in a vehicle.

“The complainant (Insp Wan Muhammad) received a call while in the office, but the caller’s identity could not be verified. After observing, he saw an individual approach the vehicle, leading to a raid where the firearm was found as per the tip-off,” the witness said.

In earlier proceedings, Wan Muhammad, from the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Intelligence division, testified that at 5 am on Sept 6, 2024, an unidentified male caller reported a weapon in a vehicle parked near a condominium. However, the caller did not identify himself, speaking only in Malay.

Muhammed Yusoff is charged with trafficking 305 grammes of cannabis in his vehicle near the IPKKL at 10.15 am on Sept 6 last year, under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable by mandatory life imprisonment and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

He also faces charges for possessing two imitation pistols near a condominium in Jalan Bukit Kiara at 9.25 am on the same day, under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, carrying a maximum one-year jail term, a fine up to RM5,000, or both.