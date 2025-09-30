Zara Qairina’s lawyer Hamid Ismail among three new judicial commissioners

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah-born lawyer Hamid Ismail, who represented the family of late Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir, is among three individuals appointed as Judicial Commissioners today.

The other two appointees from Sarawak are former Sarawak Courts director Steve Ritikos, 60, and lawyer Ratanah Devi Yusof Perumal, 50.

They were sworn in before Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Azizah Nawawi in a ceremony witnessed by Chief Justice of Malaysia Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh.

Court of Appeal president Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim also witnessed the swearing-in ceremony.

Hamid, 49, graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from the International Islamic University Malaysia and began his legal career in 2001.

He served under three law firms before establishing his own practice, Hamid and Co., in July 2004.

Hamid has handled a range of high-profile civil and criminal cases throughout his legal career.

Steve Ritikos graduated with a Diploma and Advanced Diploma in Law from Universiti Teknologi MARA Shah Alam in Selangor.

He began his career in 1991 as a magistrate at the Kuala Lumpur Federal Court.

Steve later served at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court and the Kota Kinabalu Court in Sabah.

He has held various posts including senior assistant registrar, deputy registrar, and Sessions Court judge.

Steve was appointed director of the Sarawak Courts in 2021 before his current judicial appointment.

Ratanah Devi Yusof Perumal holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from University Malaya.

She was admitted as an advocate and solicitor of the Sabah and Sarawak High Court on February 21, 2021.

Ratanah began her career with two law firms before becoming a partner at the second firm.

She established her own practice, Ratanah Devi Advocates, in 2018.

All three new judicial commissioners bring extensive legal experience to their new roles in the judiciary. – Bernama