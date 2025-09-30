The Tank 400 plug-in hybrid SUV has just rolled out in updated form and is already being showcased in 178 cities across China. Great Wall Motor’s rugged off-roader hasn’t abandoned its mechanical presence, but for 2026 it comes with some notable tweaks in styling, technology, and powertrain choices that should make it even more appealing to buyers.

On the outside, the SUV retains its squared-off, muscular look but gains subtle detail changes. The most eye-catching is a new colour option called Dunhuang Purple, which gives the big SUV a more distinctive presence.

The front bumper has been reworked with black mesh elements that sharpen its bold stance, while at the back, the once-prominent external spare tyre guard has been deleted. The badge arrangement has also been revised, with the “GWM” lettering now positioned at the centre of the tailgate.