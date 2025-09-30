The Tank 400 plug-in hybrid SUV has just rolled out in updated form and is already being showcased in 178 cities across China. Great Wall Motor’s rugged off-roader hasn’t abandoned its mechanical presence, but for 2026 it comes with some notable tweaks in styling, technology, and powertrain choices that should make it even more appealing to buyers.
On the outside, the SUV retains its squared-off, muscular look but gains subtle detail changes. The most eye-catching is a new colour option called Dunhuang Purple, which gives the big SUV a more distinctive presence.
The front bumper has been reworked with black mesh elements that sharpen its bold stance, while at the back, the once-prominent external spare tyre guard has been deleted. The badge arrangement has also been revised, with the “GWM” lettering now positioned at the centre of the tailgate.
One of the biggest changes for 2026 is on the tech front. Sitting on the roof is a newly integrated lidar system, part of GWM’s third-generation Coffee Pilot Ultra advanced driver assistance suite. This setup works with cameras mounted at the sides and rear, enabling features such as city and highway navigation-on-autopilot (NOA). Blue indicator lights built into the taillights let other road users know when the system is in operation.
Inside, the cabin sticks closely to the familiar Tank 400 layout but introduces refinements. The dashboard houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster alongside a 16.2-inch floating central display, both running GWM’s latest infotainment system. The gear selector has moved to a column-mounted design for a cleaner look. Equipment highlights include wireless phone charging, a head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror, a 15.6-inch ceiling-mounted rear entertainment screen, and even an onboard refrigerator.
The powertrain lineup expands with the introduction of a new Hi4-Z variant. This combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 248hp and 380 Nm with dual electric motors rated at 288hp and 321hp. Power comes from a 59.05 kWh ternary lithium battery, giving the SUV a pure electric range of 200 km under the CLTC cycle.
Alongside it, the Hi4-T variant continues to be available. This setup also uses a 2.0T engine with 248hp but pairs it with a single 160hp electric motor and a 37.1 kWh battery pack. It offers a CLTC-rated electric range of 105 km and a combined fuel consumption figure of 8.4 L/100 km.
With these updates, the 2026 Tank 400 is positioned not just as a tough-looking SUV but also as a technology-packed model with serious hybrid credentials. Between the fresh styling touches, expanded tech, and broader electrified powertrain choices, GWM is clearly pushing the Tank 400 to appeal to a wider audience who want rugged capability with modern refinement.