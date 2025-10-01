Trump would love a stake in every successful company, says USTR

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump would like the government to hold stakes in a wider array of companies, according to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Greer stated this during an event in New York on Tuesday, although he avoided answering a specific question about taking a stake in chipmaker Nvidia.

“Well, I mean... you talk to President Trump, he’d love a stake in every company that’s doing well,“ Greer said when asked if an Nvidia stake was being considered.

This comment follows the 10% stake that Trump arranged for the government to take in rival chipmaker Intel.

Greer explained that the administration is exploring creative ways to support business while advancing US policy.

He made these remarks at an Economic Club of New York event.

Greer did not specifically address moderator Maria Bartiromo’s direct question about a potential Nvidia stake. – Reuters