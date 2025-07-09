Bentley reveals EXP 15 concept, blending heritage elegance with futuristic innovation

BENTLEY Motors has officially opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art design studio with the unveiling of a bold new concept vehicle, EXP 15. This luxury grand tourer reimagines Bentley’s early 20th-century design philosophy through a modern lens, capturing the essence of the marque’s heritage while offering a glimpse into its electrified future.

Positioned as a visionary study rather than a production model, EXP 15 is a full-scale physical representation of what Bentley sees as the evolution of grand touring. Drawing design inspiration from the iconic 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman Coupe, commonly referred to as the “Blue Train,” the EXP 15 combines a timeless silhouette with advanced technology, modern aerodynamics, and sustainable materials. The long bonnet, upright grille, and set-back cabin evoke the romanticism of Bentley’s racing past, but with cutting-edge surfacing and high-tech lighting that place the model firmly in the present.

The exterior design adheres to five core principles that Bentley says will shape its next generation of cars. These include the concept of ‘Upright Elegance,’ where the car’s front exhibits a vertical line akin to a poised thoroughbred, the ‘Iconic Grille,’ which retains Bentley’s signature face while adapting to electric vehicle requirements, the ‘Endless Bonnet Line’ that stretches seamlessly toward the rear pillar, the ‘Resting Beast’ stance inspired by the powerful but relaxed posture of a big cat, and the ‘Prestigious Shield,’ which reflects a clean rear profile, echoing the luggage compartments of vintage Bentleys.

Despite the all-electric underpinnings that require far less space than traditional combustion engines, the EXP 15 still features bonnet compartments for storage, accessed via hinged twin panels reminiscent of the Gurney Nutting coupe’s piano-style engine covers. The rear, meanwhile, hosts deployable spoilers and an active diffuser, contributing to aerodynamic efficiency and visual drama.

The lighting system integrates advanced LED elements arranged in Bentley’s iconic diamond motif, reinterpreted through a digital lens to offer both visual identity and functional performance.

The EXP 15’s bodywork is sculpted with three key themes: ‘Monolithic Presence,’ implying the car was carved from a single block, ‘Muscular Form,’ reflecting the taut elegance of an athlete’s frame, and ‘Carved Precision,’ which ensures sharp detailing without sacrificing solidity. These themes help shape the vehicle’s commanding presence while reducing visual mass.

Inside, the EXP 15 transitions from classic to contemporary through a tri-seat configuration and an immersive virtual reality-based design process. The seating layout is unconventional; one door on the driver’s side provides access to a cocooned driving position, while two coach doors on the passenger side swing upward with a section of the panoramic roof, enhancing ingress and egress. The main passenger seat can swivel 45 degrees outward, reinforcing Bentley’s tradition of “the art of arrival.”

Passengers can reposition this seat into various modes, co-pilot, standard, or relax, offering versatility in comfort and utility. Notably, the footwell can convert into a functional storage area, while the rear hatch opens to reveal picnic seating, an illuminated lamp, and a retractable fridge, turning the car into a refined setting for outdoor leisure.

Interior design draws from the five Bentley principles as well. The iconic ‘Wing Gesture’ dashboard is reimagined with sweeping lines, while ‘Bold Gravitas’ brings natural materials like wood, stone, and metal to the forefront. ‘Cocooning Haven’ reflects Bentley’s focus on passenger comfort, offering optional privacy elements that enclose occupants in serenity. ‘Iconic Details’ continue the tradition of diamond quilting, knurled controls, and ornate vents.

Perhaps most transformative is the fifth principle, ‘Magical Fusion.’ Here, Bentley fuses digital and physical elements, creating a seamless experience. The dashboard can transform from an expansive digital interface to a veneered surface, while a central “Mechanical Marvel,” a clock-like device with glowing, moving fingers, conveys travel direction and battery status, or simply acts as a stunning centrepiece. This duality mirrors a luxury watch on one wrist and a digital companion on the other, timelessness and technology in harmony.

Material choices throughout the cabin are equally considered. The rear features a silk jacquard textile from British heritage mill Gainsborough, offset against futuristic woven metal mesh known as Acrylic Couture, which emits radiant light when illuminated. Diamond-cut veneers backlit with ambient lighting create what Bentley calls an “active 3D quilt.”

The damson ombre effect seen in the executive trim theme employs 100 per cent wool textiles from Fox Brothers, whose heritage dates back over 250 years. These traditional materials sit beside titanium details created using 3D-printing, reducing weight and production waste while offering tactile sophistication.

Externally, the EXP 15 wears a striking Pallas Gold satin finish that incorporates ultra-thin aluminium pigments. These allow radar and lidar signals to pass through uninhibited, making the paint suitable for advanced driver assistance systems and future autonomous technologies.

Although not destined for production, EXP 15 previews Bentley’s aspirations for a new generation of grand tourers, fully electric, uncompromising in performance, and laden with sustainable luxury. It is not a direct preview of the brand’s upcoming all-electric model expected in 2026, but its DNA will inform future design and technical direction.

Robin Page, Bentley’s Director of Design, noted that the EXP 15 also acts as a gauge for shifting customer tastes, especially as the traditional saloon body style evolves. The concept blends the stately poise of a historic Bentley with the progressive spirit of the modern era, serving as both a statement of intent and an invitation to imagine the future of luxury motoring.