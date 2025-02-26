Bentley unveils the Bentayga Atelier Edition

BENTLEY has unveiled the Bentayga Atelier Edition, a limited-production model that brings together exclusivity, refined design, and premium comfort. This special edition, available for the Bentayga V8, Bentayga Hybrid, and the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB), showcases a carefully curated selection of exterior and interior enhancements, reinforcing Bentley’s reputation for bespoke luxury.

One of the defining aspects of the Atelier Edition is its six distinctive colour combinations, which include five legacy Mulliner shades—Light Onyx, Rubino, Porcelain, Quartzite, and Light Emerald—alongside a newly introduced hue, Obsidian Crystal. Each colour carries historical significance within Bentley’s portfolio. Rubino, for instance, made a dramatic debut with the third-generation Continental GT at the Frankfurt Motor Show, while Quartzite emphasized the sporty appeal of Bentley’s S models. The colour selections offer a blend of tradition and modernity, catering to a range of aesthetic preferences.

Customers who wish to personalize their vehicle further have the option to select from Bentley’s full range of exterior finishes. In addition to its striking paintwork, the Atelier Edition comes equipped with sought-after features such as mood lighting, Bentley Dynamic Ride (where applicable), Harmony Diamond upholstery quilting, and the five-seat Comfort Specification, ensuring a balance of performance and luxury.

Each of the six recommended exterior finishes is paired with a carefully coordinated two-tone interior, where the secondary hide colour extends to elements such as veneer details, creating a seamless and elegant aesthetic. Among the curated combinations, Light Onyx is matched with a Linen main hide and Imperial Blue secondary hide, complemented by diamond brushed aluminium trim. The newly created Obsidian Crystal, exclusive to this edition, features a Saddle main hide with a Beluga secondary hide and Open Pore Dark-stained Walnut veneers. Another standout combination, Light Emerald, is paired with Cumbrian Green and Portland upholstery, maintaining a refined aesthetic with brushed aluminium accents.

Rubino is contrasted with a Cricketball secondary hide, with Cricketball contrast stitching and brushed aluminium veneers adding to its visual appeal. Meanwhile, Porcelain offers a light and airy look, particularly suited to warmer climates, with a Portland main hide and Burnt Oak secondary hide, along with Open Pore Koa fascia and Piano Burnt Oak console accents. The final recommended combination, Quartzite, is accompanied by a Linen and Gravity Grey interior, where Piano Linen fascia and Gravity Grey veneer carriers complete the design.

Externally, the Bentayga Atelier Edition distinguishes itself through subtle yet striking enhancements. The vehicle features a vertical vane chrome grille with a secondary matrix grille finished in Hallmark Satin, a finish that extends to the front and rear bumper valances. The 22-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels feature a satin-bright machined finish with Tungsten Satin-painted pockets, while the wing vent is completed in Tungsten Satin, further reinforcing the edition’s bespoke character.

Inside the cabin, the Atelier Edition provides a luxurious and immersive experience, beginning with an animated welcome lighting sequence unique to this model. Upon entry, passengers step over illuminated treadplates engraved with “Hand Crafted in Crewe, England,” a nod to Bentley’s renowned craftsmanship. The interior showcases Harmony Diamond quilting, featuring an elongated diamond pattern highlighted by contrast stitching that matches the secondary hide colour. Additional refined touches include contrast piping on the headrests, painted veneer carriers, and discreet Atelier Edition branding embroidered onto the headrests.

Bentley has incorporated some of its most desirable Mulliner features as standard in this limited edition. These include self-levelling wheel badges, the signature jewel fuel filler cap, Bentley Diamond Illumination, and the five-seat Comfort Specification. For the V8 models, whether in the standard or extended wheelbase variant, Bentley Dynamic Ride with all-wheel steering further enhances the driving experience.

With the launch of the Bentayga Atelier Edition, Bentley continues to redefine luxury and exclusivity, ensuring that each unit produced is a testament to the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, design excellence, and effortless performance.