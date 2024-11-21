BMW GROUP MALAYSIA has reinforced its position as the nation’s leading premium electric vehicle (EV) provider, exemplifying its global vision of driving the future of mobility. With over 8,700 vehicles delivered across the BMW and Mini brands by the third quarter of 2024, the automaker has firmly cemented its place in the premium segment. Impressively, more than 1,600 fully electric models contributed to these figures, representing 19% of total deliveries and highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable innovation.

Central to BMW Group Malaysia’s success is its philosophy of “Power of Choice,” which allows customers to select from a diverse range of drivetrain systems, including internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and fully electric vehicles.

In 2024, BMW Group Malaysia introduced several new models to the market, including the BMW iX2, the BMW i5 M60, new variants of the BMW 520i, and the all-new Mini family. These launches underscore the company’s commitment to offering innovative technologies and cutting-edge designs that align with modern consumer preferences. The automaker’s efforts have also been instrumental in expanding the adoption of EVs, supported by a robust charging infrastructure comprising over 2,020 charging facilities nationwide through strategic collaborations with EV charging providers. Additionally, more than 100 BMW i and Mini charging stations are available at dealerships and other key locations, with further expansions planned.

BMW Group Malaysia has also been active in promoting its EV portfolio through high-profile collaborations and events. Partnerships with Malaysia Airlines, the World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) 2024, and the Maybank Championship 2024 have allowed the automaker to showcase its leadership in premium electric mobility to key stakeholders across various industries.

Globally, the BMW Group has experienced remarkable growth in its EV segment despite a challenging market environment. From January to September 2024, the company recorded a 19.1% increase in fully-electric vehicle sales, with over 300,000 units delivered worldwide. This international success has strengthened BMW Group Malaysia’s strategic initiatives, ensuring a seamless blend of local performance and global innovation.

BMW Group Malaysia’s efforts reflect its unwavering dedication to providing a premium ownership experience while spearheading the adoption of future mobility solutions. With a long-term focus on sustainability and innovation, the automaker continues to set benchmarks in Malaysia’s automotive industry, ensuring its legacy of excellence endures well into the future.