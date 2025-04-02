BMW Malaysia unveils updated BMW 3 Series for 2025

BMW MALAYSIA has announced a range of updates to its iconic BMW 3 Series, blending sportiness with innovative design and technology enhancements. The refreshed features aim to elevate the versatility and driving experience of the mid-sized sedan for the Malaysian market in 2025.

Interior Enhancements

The updated BMW 3 Series showcases a modernized cabin with:

A new M Sport steering wheel with a 12 o’clock strap as standard, underscoring the sedan’s sporty character.

Geometrical air vents for a contemporary interior finish.

Finer grain material on the upper instrument panel and upper door panel cover, creating a more refined feel.

New geometrical surface décor trims featured in the BMW 330 Li variant, further enhancing its premium interior aesthetic.

Additionally, improved suspension adaptation enhances driving comfort and control, particularly on uneven or open roads.

Advanced Digital Features

The BMW 3 Series now integrates the latest BMW Operating System 8.5, featuring:

A QuickSelect menu optimized for the BMW Curved Display, ensuring intuitive access to key functions.

Enhanced Video Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities for the Parking Assistant, providing better visual guidance during parking.

Improved speech recognition for the BMW iDrive Intelligent Personal Assistant, offering seamless interaction and voice command functionality.

Exterior Updates

The 2025 BMW 3 Series introduces two new metallic colour options:

Fire Red metallic

Arctic Race Blue metallic

These join the existing palette of Alpine White, Black Sapphire metallic, M Brooklyn Grey metallic, and M Carbon Black metallic to give customers more choices for personalization.

Sportiness Meets Innovation

With its modernised design elements, advanced digital systems, and enhanced driving dynamics, the new BMW 3 Series is set to deliver a superior driving experience while maintaining its reputation as a sporty and versatile sedan.

BMW Malaysia’s updates reflect the brand’s commitment to providing cutting-edge innovations tailored for the local market, ensuring the BMW 3 Series remains a benchmark in the premium mid-sized sedan segment.