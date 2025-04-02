BMW is gearing up to redefine its flagship SUV lineup with the next-generation X5, set to debut in 2028. In a bold move to cater to diverse consumer preferences, the German automaker will offer the X5 in traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) variants, an all-electric iX5, and a groundbreaking hydrogen-powered model, according to a recent report.

This announcement comes on the heels of a stellar 2024 for BMW, which saw the brand clinch the top spot in the US luxury vehicle market. The expanded X5 family is expected to further bolster BMW’s sales and solidify its position as a leader in innovative automotive technology.

A Platform for the Future

While BMW’s Neue Klasse platform has been making headlines for its focus on electric vehicles (EVs), the next-gen X5 will reportedly stick to an upgraded version of the brand’s existing Cluster Architecture (CLAR). This decision stems from the need to accommodate both ICE and alternative powertrain options, as the Neue Klasse platform is primarily designed for EVs.

The all-electric iX5, however, won’t lag behind in terms of technology. It will feature BMW’s sixth-generation electric motors, an 800-volt electrical architecture, and advanced round battery cells with improved energy density. These innovations promise enhanced performance and efficiency, ensuring the iX5 remains competitive in the rapidly evolving EV market.

Hydrogen Power Joins the Lineup

In a surprising twist, BMW is also developing a hydrogen-powered X5, set to debut alongside its ICE and electric counterparts. This model will utilise a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain developed in collaboration with Toyota.

While specific details remain under wraps, the production version is expected to surpass the capabilities of the iX5 Hydrogen prototype unveiled in 2022, which featured a front-mounted fuel-cell stack, dual hydrogen tanks, and an impressive 396 horsepower.

Expanding the ICE and Hybrid Offerings

For customers who prefer traditional powertrains, BMW will continue to offer ICE variants of the X5. The lineup will include 48-volt mild-hybrid versions powered by 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol and diesel engines. At the top of the ICE range, the X5 M60 will debut as a plug-in hybrid, featuring a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine in Europe. Meanwhile, US buyers are expected to receive a more potent twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 variant.

BMW is also rumoured to be working on a high-performance iX5 M Performance model, which could deliver over 600hp, further bridging the gap between electrification and performance.

A Glimpse of the Design

Prototypes of the next-gen X5 and iX5 were spotted testing in July 2024, heavily camouflaged but revealing hints of a design inspired by BMW’s Neue Klasse aesthetic. While the smaller iX3 will fully embrace the Neue Klasse platform, the X5’s design will blend modern cues with the versatility of the CLAR architecture.

Driving Toward a Sustainable Future

With the introduction of hydrogen and electric variants, BMW is clearly prioritising sustainability without compromising on performance or luxury. The 2028 launch of the next-gen X5 lineup marks a significant step in the brand’s journey toward a greener future, offering customers a range of cutting-edge options to suit their driving needs.

As BMW continues to innovate, the automotive world eagerly awaits the arrival of this groundbreaking SUV family, poised to set new standards in the luxury segment.