BMW unveils new M2 CS

BMW has officially revealed its latest high-performance compact coupé, the BMW M2 CS, a limited-edition model that represents the pinnacle of driving pleasure both on track and public roads. Production will take place at the BMW Group Plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, with a global market rollout scheduled for late summer 2025. Key markets include the United States, Germany, and China. In Germany, the M2 CS is priced at €115,000 (RM553,035).

The M2 CS is based on the second-generation BMW M2 but significantly enhances the car’s dynamic capabilities. Its heart is a reworked 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine featuring M TwinPower Turbo technology. This upgraded powerplant delivers 530hp, 50hp more than the standard M2, matching the output of the BMW M3 Competition Sedan and BMW M4 Competition Coupé with xDrive. Torque has also been increased to 650Nm, available between 2,650 and 5,730 rpm. The engine revs to 7,200 rpm and delivers peak power at 6,250 rpm.

The power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, which allows the driver to adjust shift characteristics using three settings. Gear changes can also be manually controlled through the steering wheel-mounted paddles or the newly styled M selector lever.

Performance metrics place the M2 CS among the fastest in its segment. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, and to 200 km/h in 11.7 seconds. A figure of 3.5 seconds to 100 km/h is achievable using the 1-foot rollout method. Mid-range acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h takes only 3.4 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 302 km/h, courtesy of the standard M Driver’s Package.

Weight has been reduced by approximately 30kg compared to the regular M2, thanks to the strategic use of lightweight materials such as carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). Components, including the roof, boot lid, front splitter, rear diffuser, and centre console, are crafted from CFRP, enhancing both performance and aesthetics. Forged M light-alloy wheels come as standard, with track tyres fitted—19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. Buyers can opt for either ultra-track or sport tyres at no extra cost.

The M2 CS is equipped with a model-specific engine mount offering higher stiffness, resulting in better throttle response and more direct power delivery. The M-specific cooling system ensures optimal thermal performance during spirited driving, and the dry-sump oiling system guarantees consistent lubrication even under extreme G-forces.

To complement the powertrain, BMW M has overhauled the chassis. The adaptive M suspension features bespoke tuning for springs, dampers, and electronic control systems, with the ride height lowered by eight millimetres. The M Servotronic steering and M Sport differential have also been calibrated specifically for the CS model. Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and M Dynamic Mode have been refined to optimise the car’s capabilities on track.

Braking is handled by the standard M Compound system with red callipers, while an M Carbon ceramic setup is available as an option. The CS rides on exclusive forged M wheels in a striking Gold Bronze finish. These not only reduce unsprung weight but also contribute to the car’s distinctive appearance.

The exterior design is aggressive and purposeful. In addition to the CFRP elements, the M2 CS features a unique black M kidney grille, black front splitter, and an exposed carbon-fibre roof. The rear is distinguished by a ducktail-style spoiler and quad matt-black exhaust tips. Available exterior colours include Sapphire Black metallic, BMW Individual Velvet Blue metallic, M Brooklyn Grey metallic, and M Portimao Blue metallic. Standard adaptive LED headlights with BMW Selective Beam and M Shadowline detailing add to the visual drama.

Inside, the cockpit continues the theme of motorsport-inspired design. Heated M Carbon bucket seats with Merino leather upholstery offer extensive electric adjustments and integrate removable head restraints to accommodate multi-point harnesses. The centre console is made from CFRP, while the M Alcantara steering wheel—featuring a flat-bottom rim, red centre marker, and M buttons–enhances the racing ambience.

Interior details specific to the CS model include red-accented “CS” logos on the seats, centre console, and illuminated door sills. M seatbelts, ambient lighting with customisable colours, and an M Anthracite headliner complete the premium, performance-focused cabin.

The digital experience is powered by BMW Operating System 8.5. A fully digital BMW Curved Display comprises a 12.3-inch information cluster and a 14.9-inch control screen. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional is standard and includes BMW Maps navigation, a head-up display, augmented view, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, and a Harman Kardon sound system are also part of the standard equipment.

For those seeking an even more visceral soundtrack, BMW offers an optional M Performance titanium exhaust system with carbon-fibre tailpipes. Designed specifically for the CS, it delivers an authentic racing note, complemented by an Active Sound Design feature that enhances interior acoustics based on selected drive modes.

In summary, the new BMW M2 CS stands as the ultimate expression of the compact M car formula. With a blend of cutting-edge performance, reduced weight, and high-end features, it promises to set a new benchmark in the segment for driving purists and track-day enthusiasts alike.