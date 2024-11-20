BYD, the global leader in new energy vehicles (NEVs) and power batteries, achieved a monumental milestone by rolling off its 10-millionth NEV from its Xiaomo Production Base in the Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone. This achievement, marking the company’s 30th anniversary, highlights BYD’s commitment to sustainable transportation and reinforces its standing as a global automotive leader.

Pioneering NEV Production

BYD is the first automaker globally to produce 10 million NEVs, a feat achieved through a rapid acceleration of production. The company took 15 years to manufacture its first 5 million NEVs but achieved the next 5 million in just 15 months. This milestone underscores BYD’s strategic focus on NEVs and its leadership in sustainable development.

The 10-millionth vehicle, a DENZA Z9, was ceremoniously presented to Mr. Feng Ji, the Founder and CEO of Game Science, known for the critically acclaimed game Black Myth: Wukong.

Engineering Excellence at BYD

Mr. Wang highlighted the integral role of engineering in BYD’s achievements, describing the company’s engineering culture as its backbone. “The soul of BYD’s engineers is the soul of our company,” he stated. This commitment to engineering excellence was explored in The Soul of Engineers, a book by Qin Shuo, a prominent Chinese financial journalist. The book delves into BYD’s internal culture, based on interviews with nearly 100 of the company’s executives and employees.

Future Vision and Strategic Roadmap

Looking ahead, BYD unveiled the BYD Basic Guidelines, a framework encapsulating its foundational principles, historical insights, and future strategies. The company plans to invest 100 billion yuan in developing intelligent automotive technologies, integrating artificial intelligence to enhance its entire vehicle lineup.

This investment will propel BYD’s competitive edge, ensuring it remains a frontrunner in global technological innovation while fulfilling aspirations for sustainable and intelligent mobility.

Commitment to Sustainability

BYD’s achievements reinforce its dedication to sustainable development and its vision of creating a better future through advanced mobility solutions. As the company continues to expand its technological frontiers, it is well-positioned to strengthen its reputation as a world-class high-tech enterprise.

The 30th-anniversary celebration not only commemorates BYD’s remarkable past but also sets the stage for an innovative and sustainable future.