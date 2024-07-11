Drive home an MG EV with up to 20 months of free instalments

SAIC MOTOR MALAYSIA is wrapping up the year with a remarkable promotion for the MG4 EV and MG ZS EV, offering exclusive deals to make electric vehicle (EV) ownership more accessible. In honour of MG’s 100th anniversary, buyers can enjoy up to 20 months of free instalments, offering savings of up to RM26,000, making this an ideal time to join the MG family.

Here’s a breakdown of the promotion:

MG ZS EV: 20 months of free instalments worth RM26,000

MG4 EV Lux: 12 months of free instalments worth RM16,000

MG4 EV Standard: 8 months of free instalments worth RM8,500

This limited-time offer provides substantial savings and financial ease for MG’s new EV owners. Interested buyers can experience the MG4 EV, MG ZS EV, and other models with test drives at their nearest MG Motor Authorised Dealer Showrooms.

For more details, visit mgmalaysia.com or contact the MG Careline at 1800-28-3636.