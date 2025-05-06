FAW-Volkswagen to launch two new NEVs in China by 2027 on CMP Platform

FAW-VOLKSWAGEN, the long-standing joint venture between China’s FAW Group and Germany’s Volkswagen, has announced plans to introduce two new energy vehicles (NEVs) by 2027, both of which will be based on the China-developed CMP platform. These models will be manufactured exclusively for the domestic Chinese market and will not be exported abroad.

The new vehicles will offer customers the choice between fully electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) configurations. The announcement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding on 4 June between FAW-Volkswagen and the Tianjin Economic Development Zone Government, aimed at accelerating the growth of the NEV sector within the region.

As part of this collaboration, FAW-Volkswagen confirmed that its assembly plant in Tianjin, which currently has a production capacity of 300,000 vehicles annually, will serve as the manufacturing hub for the two upcoming models. The move marks a significant step in the company’s broader strategy to localise innovation and expand its NEV lineup in China.

The CMP (China Main Platform) architecture, which underpins the new models, represents Volkswagen’s latest technological initiative developed entirely within its Chinese operations. The platform made its debut earlier this year at the Shanghai Auto Show 2025 with the unveiling of the ID. Aura concept car.

Designed specifically for the Chinese market, the CMP platform is compatible with both battery electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains. It incorporates the locally designed CEA electronic and electrical architecture, which significantly reduces the number of control units by 30 per cent. The CMP architecture also allows for seamless integration of vehicle functions such as the intelligent cockpit, advanced driver assistance systems, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Volkswagen claims that the CMP platform enables a 30 per cent acceleration in product development timelines.

This announcement builds upon earlier reports from May 2024, when FAW-Volkswagen revealed plans to invest 2.3 billion yuan (approximately USD 319 million) to develop three new vehicle models. On 4 June 2025, the company provided further clarity by confirming that two of those models will be NEVs built on the CMP platform at the Tianjin facility.

While the company has not disclosed detailed specifications or timelines for production commencement, it has reaffirmed that these vehicles will be tailored specifically for Chinese consumers, with no intention to market them overseas. This strategy reflects Volkswagen’s commitment to strengthening its footprint in China through locally engineered solutions, while also aligning with national objectives to boost the development of the NEV industry.