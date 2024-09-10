$!Honda explores manual gearbox feel for its future electric vehicles

HONDA is exploring innovative ways to retain its celebrated manual transmission experience even as it transitions to electric vehicles (EVs). At a recent tech event showcasing its future “0 Series” of EVs, a Honda engineer confirmed that the company has developed a synthetic manual transmission for EVs, complete with a clutch pedal, according to The Drive. This represents an intriguing approach to preserving the driving dynamics that have made Honda a favourite among enthusiasts, particularly for its manual transmissions.
The development of this synthetic manual system marks a shift from previous scepticism expressed by Honda’s CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, who in 2022 doubted whether a simulated manual could replace traditional ones. However, Honda’s electrification lead, Shinji Aoyama, suggested that while mechanically challenging, creating an artificial manual transmission is possible, potentially through a system resembling active sound control.
The synthetic manual gearbox is designed to offer an immersive driving experience similar to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N, using fake engine noises and gear ratios to simulate the feel of a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) car. At a demonstration at Honda’s Tochigi proving grounds in Japan, participants were able to experience the Honda e Digital UX Concept, which mimicked the sound of iconic Honda models, including the S2000, NSX, Civic Type R, and even the HondaJet. However, when asked if this synthetic system could replicate the precise shifter feel of the beloved S2000, the Honda engineer admitted that it could not—highlighting the limitations of emulating such a distinctive mechanical feel.
While this synthetic manual transmission is a fascinating concept, Honda has not yet confirmed whether it will make it to production in the 0 Series EVs, leaving the future of this innovation uncertain. Nonetheless, it demonstrates Honda’s commitment to providing enthusiasts with a compelling driving experience in the electric era.