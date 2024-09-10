$!Honda explores manual gearbox feel for its future electric vehicles

HONDA is exploring innovative ways to retain its celebrated manual transmission experience even as it transitions to electric vehicles (EVs). At a recent tech event showcasing its future “0 Series” of EVs, a Honda engineer confirmed that the company has developed a synthetic manual transmission for EVs, complete with a clutch pedal, according to The Drive. This represents an intriguing approach to preserving the driving dynamics that have made Honda a favourite among enthusiasts, particularly for its manual transmissions.

The development of this synthetic manual system marks a shift from previous scepticism expressed by Honda’s CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, who in 2022 doubted whether a simulated manual could replace traditional ones. However, Honda’s electrification lead, Shinji Aoyama, suggested that while mechanically challenging, creating an artificial manual transmission is possible, potentially through a system resembling active sound control.