$!Honda Malaysia introduces special edition models of the City V and the WRV

Honda Malaysia has introduced special edition models for the popular Honda WRV as well as the Honda City. The Honda WRV, a small, versatile SUV that has been quite popular among Malaysians with over 13,400 units sold, now comes with aesthetic upgrades that will appeal to those looking to distinguish themselves from the rest of the WRV crowd.

The new WRV offers a touch of exclusivity with new exterior upgrades such as a new front, side and rear skirtings, or under spoilers as some call it. Further distinguishing the special edition model from the rest of the pack is a chrome exhaust pipe finisher, or exhaust tip.

You also get something Honda calls a rear panel lining cover, or otherwise known as anti-scratch boot sill. This is particularly useful to avoid scratching the boot liner when storing and removing items.

And to avoid unnecessary spending, the special edition WRV also gets a Digital Video Recorder (dash cam), as standard. Just so that everyone knows that you are driving something unique, the WRV also comes with a Special Edition emblem on the boot lid. Everything else remains the same. You still get a versatile interior that can accommodate active lifestyles with foldable seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as safety systems that include eight systems that make up the Honda Sensing safety suite.

The special edition Honda City on the other hand (not available for photos as of publishing) also gets a refreshed exterior with new front, side and rear skirts. You also get a Special Edition emblem that is also placed on the boot lid.

Inside, the new City offers a Honda Digital Video Recorder, foot lights that light up the foot wells, side step garnishes and a trunk tray for added convenience. These updates are limited to the Honda City V variant only and the car has other notable features such as an eight speaker sound system, 60:40 split rear seats, 519 litres of boot space, six airbags, Honda Sensing suite with eight safety features, and walk away auto lock.