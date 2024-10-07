Honda Malaysia introduces upgraded Honda Insurance Plus

HONDA MALAYSIA has unveiled the upgraded Honda Insurance Plus (HiP), an enhanced automotive insurance plan designed to provide exceptional value and comprehensive protection exclusively for Honda owners. The improved HiP package now includes three significant benefits: unlimited mileage towing, 100% payout for up to 15 years, and 100% coverage on accidental repairs (no betterment) for up to 13 years.

Upgraded HiP Package Focuses on Three Core Pillars:

1. Rescue: The enhanced HiP offers added assurance with unlimited mileage towing for accidents, breakdowns, and floods. Roadside repair services include free labour up to RM200 per event (excluding spare parts). Customers can access 24/7 HiP Emergency Assistance by calling 1-800-18-1177 for vehicle breakdown and accident services. The 24/7 rescue team is ready to assist with unforeseen incidents, including flat tyres.

2. Protection: HiP members benefit from fast claim pre-approval for claims below RM30,000 when their cars are repaired at a Honda Authorised Body & Paint Centre. All repairs are conducted using 100% genuine Honda parts with a warranty of six months or 10,000 km mileage. Customers are also entitled to Personal Accident Coverage up to RM15,000 for Accidental Death or Permanent Disability in the Named Vehicle Car accident.

3. Savings: In cases of vehicle theft or irreparable damage after an accident, the enhanced HiP guarantees a 100% insurance payout based on the agreed value of the car for up to 15 years from the date of registration (previously 13 years). Additionally, the plan offers 100% coverage for 13 years with no betterment fee, allowing the replacement of old parts with new and original parts in the event of an accident.

The upgraded HiP will be available starting July 1, 2024. Existing and new Honda customers can renew or apply for the HiP package at any authorised Honda dealership. For more information, customers can visit www.honda.com.my or call Honda Malaysia’s Toll-Free number at 1-800-88-2020.