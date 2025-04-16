$!Honda Prelude prototype with production-ready interior unveiled

Honda has taken another step toward reviving the iconic Prelude, unveiling its near-production interior for the first time. First introduced as a surprise concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the Prelude captivated enthusiasts with its sleek coupe silhouette. While its cabin remained hidden behind blacked-out windows back then, Honda has now revealed a closer look at what buyers can expect.

The Prelude’s cockpit carries a sense of familiarity, borrowing heavily from the Civic’s design. However, it lacks the latter’s signature continuous vent layout. In many ways, the dashboard bears a closer resemblance to the Acura Integra, another model that shares its mechanical underpinnings. Unlike the Integra and Civic, which use conventional automatic gear levers, the Prelude adopts a button-based gear selector. Notably, Honda has confirmed that a manual transmission will not be offered.

One of the Prelude’s standout features is its S+ mode, which enhances the simulated shifting characteristics of its eight-speed transmission. This system allows drivers to engage paddle shifters, delivering an experience similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s artificial gearbox, though in this case, there’s a real internal combustion engine at work. Honda explains that the “S+ Shift” mode optimises engine RPM control during acceleration and deceleration, resulting in a sharper and more responsive drive. The driving experience is further enhanced by artificial engine sounds, which are pumped through the speakers.