$!Hyundai unveils Elantra N TCR edition

HYUNDAI Motor Company has introduced the Elantra N TCR Edition, a high-performance sedan designed to bring the thrill of motorsport to everyday driving. Known as the AVANTE N TCR Edition in its home market of South Korea, the vehicle is directly inspired by Hyundai’s success in the Touring Car Racing (TCR) World Tour, blending race-proven engineering with production-car practicality.

Motorsport-Inspired Performance

Drawing from its rich motorsport heritage since joining the TCR World Tour in 2017, Hyundai has equipped the Elantra N TCR Edition with advanced features developed through years of competition and championship victories. Key upgrades include:

- Carbon Swan Neck Spoiler: Lightweight and adjustable for optimised downforce across varying driving conditions.

- 19-inch N TCR Forged Wheels: Highly rigid and lightweight for enhanced performance.

- N Performance Braking System: Four-piston brakes standard for superior stopping power.

Racing-Inspired Design

The Elantra N TCR Edition stands out with exclusive aesthetic and functional enhancements that emphasise its motorsport pedigree. Exterior highlights include TCR Edition decals (available only in South Korea) and special badging. Inside, the cabin is outfitted with race-inspired elements such as:

- Alcantara Steering Wheel: Featuring a Performance Blue top marker for a sportier feel.

- Performance Blue Seat Belts: Adding a visual connection to Hyundai N’s signature colour.

- TCR Edition Badging: Denoting its exclusive status.

Hyundai’s Vision for N-thusiasts

“Hyundai Motor has incorporated the experience and expertise accumulated in motorsports into the Elantra N TCR Edition,” said Joon Park, Vice President of N Brand Management Group. “We will continue to enhance the DNA of Hyundai N, so that N-thusiasts can experience the thrill of motorsports in their daily lives.”

Global Availability

The Elantra N TCR Edition is set to launch in South Korea this December, with a global rollout planned for 2024. With its blend of motorsport-inspired engineering and everyday usability, the Elantra N TCR Edition is poised to become a favourite among performance enthusiasts worldwide.