Jaecoo begins J7 PHEV deliveries to dealerships nationwide

JAECOO MALAYSIA has officially commenced deliveries of the J7 PHEV Premium SUV to dealerships nationwide, fulfilling its commitment to customers within just three weeks of the model’s launch. The timely arrival of the first batch ensures that Jaecoo meets its promise of delivering the J7 PHEV within the first quarter of the year, marking a significant milestone for the brand in the Malaysian automotive market.

The Vice President of Jaecoo Malaysia, Emily Lek, emphasised the importance of this achievement, stating that the nationwide arrival of the J7 PHEV highlights Jaecoo’s dedication to its customers. She expressed confidence that Malaysians would appreciate the innovation and sophistication embodied in the J7 PHEV. According to Lek, the vehicle’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) represents a breakthrough in hybrid technology, delivering exceptional performance while redefining the hybrid vehicle landscape in Malaysia. She further asserted that the J7 PHEV would pave the way for dynamic growth and increased competition within the segment.

Positioned as a new benchmark in the premium SUV category, the J7 PHEV (2WD) is available at a competitive price of RM158,800. Jaecoo Malaysia has also introduced an extensive warranty package, offering a seven-year vehicle warranty or up to 150,000km mileage. Additionally, the battery, power motor, and power motor controller unit are covered under an eight-year warranty or up to 160,000km mileage. Notably, the brand assures a one-to-one battery exchange if the State of Health (SOH) drops below 70% within the warranty period. However, customers are advised that terms and conditions apply.

The J7 PHEV is currently available in three distinct colors: Khaki White, Carbon Crystal Black, and Moonlight Silver. The Khaki White variant is a limited edition, with only 100 units available in Malaysia, after which Jaecoo will introduce an Olive Grey option.

Designed for performance and efficiency, the J7 PHEV aims to deliver superior fuel economy, seamless power transitions between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, and an extended driving range. Jaecoo Malaysia sees the model as a game-changer in the country’s hybrid vehicle segment.

To provide the public with a closer look at its advanced plug-in hybrid technology, Jaecoo Malaysia will be hosting a roadshow at 1Utama Shopping Centre (GF Luxe) from 27 to 30 March 2025. This event will offer potential customers the opportunity to experience the J7 PHEV firsthand and learn more about the innovations that set it apart from competitors in the Malaysian market.