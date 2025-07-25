LEAPMOTOR has officially launched its all-electric B01 sedan in China, introducing a highly competitive model across six variants that combine aerodynamic efficiency, modern electric powertrains, and advanced driver assistance features. The B01 offers three range options – 430 km, 550 km, and 650 km (CLTC standard)—and caters to different performance and tech expectations at prices starting from just RM58,900.

The variant line-up includes the 430 Comfort Edition priced at 89,800 yuan (RM58,900), 550 Comfort at 95,800 yuan (RM62,900), 550 Enjoy at 103,800 yuan (RM68,100), and 550 LiDAR Edition at 113,800 yuan (RM74,700). The longer-range 650 Enjoy Edition comes in at 109,800 yuan (RM72,100), while the flagship 650 LiDAR Edition tops the list at 119,800 yuan (RM78,700).

Built on the manufacturer’s LEAP 3.5 modular platform, the B01 boasts a remarkably low drag coefficient of 0.197 Cd. In terms of size, it measures 4,770 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,490 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,735 mm—positioning it closely alongside the Tesla Model 3 in the mid-size electric sedan segment. Depending on the trim, the curb weight ranges from 1,550 kg to 1,711 kg.

All B01 variants utilise a rear-wheel-drive setup and feature different powertrains to match performance demands. The 430 Comfort Edition is equipped with a 134hp electric motor delivering 175Nm of torque, drawing energy from a 43.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. It achieves a top speed of 150km/h and accelerates from 0–100km/h in 9.4 seconds.