LEAPMOTOR has officially launched its all-electric B01 sedan in China, introducing a highly competitive model across six variants that combine aerodynamic efficiency, modern electric powertrains, and advanced driver assistance features. The B01 offers three range options – 430 km, 550 km, and 650 km (CLTC standard)—and caters to different performance and tech expectations at prices starting from just RM58,900.
The variant line-up includes the 430 Comfort Edition priced at 89,800 yuan (RM58,900), 550 Comfort at 95,800 yuan (RM62,900), 550 Enjoy at 103,800 yuan (RM68,100), and 550 LiDAR Edition at 113,800 yuan (RM74,700). The longer-range 650 Enjoy Edition comes in at 109,800 yuan (RM72,100), while the flagship 650 LiDAR Edition tops the list at 119,800 yuan (RM78,700).
Built on the manufacturer’s LEAP 3.5 modular platform, the B01 boasts a remarkably low drag coefficient of 0.197 Cd. In terms of size, it measures 4,770 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,490 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,735 mm—positioning it closely alongside the Tesla Model 3 in the mid-size electric sedan segment. Depending on the trim, the curb weight ranges from 1,550 kg to 1,711 kg.
All B01 variants utilise a rear-wheel-drive setup and feature different powertrains to match performance demands. The 430 Comfort Edition is equipped with a 134hp electric motor delivering 175Nm of torque, drawing energy from a 43.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. It achieves a top speed of 150km/h and accelerates from 0–100km/h in 9.4 seconds.
The mid-range 550 variants offer two motor options—either 177hp or a more potent 215hp version, with up to 240Nm of torque, powered by a 56.2 kWh LFP battery. These models hit 160km/h, with the quickest acceleration time recorded at 6.4 seconds.
The high-end 650 Enjoy and LiDAR Editions feature the same 215hp motor with 240Nm, paired with a larger 67.1 kWh LFP battery. Top speed remains at 160km/h, with a 0–100km/h sprint time of 6.5 seconds.
On the technology front, the B01 is equipped with Leapmotor Pilot—an advanced driver assistance system powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8650 chip. The standard safety suite includes five cameras and 12 ultrasonic radars, while premium versions gain 10 cameras, three millimetre-wave radars, and a 128-line lidar sensor with a 300-metre range and 140° field of view. Altogether, the system enables 26 autonomous driving features, including navigation on autopilot in city and highway settings, as well as comprehensive parking assistance.
The interior of the B01 is designed with a strong focus on comfort and digital functionality. Buyers can select either a grey or purple cabin theme, both of which are anchored by a flat-bottom steering wheel, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.6-inch 2.5K central touchscreen. The car operates on Leapmotor OS 4.0 Plus and features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155P or 8295P chips, depending on trim level. AI voice command functionality is supported through integration with DeepSeek’s proprietary AI model.
To enhance practicality, six modular “magic expansion holes” are located in front of the front passenger seat, allowing users to attach various add-ons such as foldable tables and smartphone mounts. Luggage space is also generous, offering 460 litres of cargo capacity.
With a compelling mix of design, electric performance, advanced software, and competitive pricing, the Leapmotor B01 enters the electric vehicle market as a strong alternative to established rivals like the Tesla Model 3—particularly for buyers prioritising cutting-edge features and real-world value.