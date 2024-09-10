LEKAS Highway temporarily closed this Saturday evening to Sunday morning

THE KAJANG-SEREMBAN (LEKAS) Highway will be temporarily closed this Saturday, starting from 5 pm until 4 am on Sunday, to accommodate the RHB LEKAS Highway Ride 2024 cycling race. According to Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof, the event is scheduled to begin at 7.45pm on Saturday, and several key routes will be impacted during this period.

Roads Affected:

Kilometre 2 of the LEKAS Highway (towards Seremban)

LEKAS Highway (towards Bandar Teknologi)

LEKAS Highway entrance to Semenyih

LEKAS Highway to Ecohill

Jalan Bangi Lama (leading to LEKAS Highway)

Jalan Eco Majestic (leading to LEKAS Highway)

Police Advisory:

ACP Naazron advised the public to:

- Plan their journeys accordingly to avoid affected routes.

- Follow instructions from officers and policemen on duty to ensure smooth traffic management and safety during the event.

Public cooperation is key to ensuring that the cycling race proceeds safely and without incident.