Mazda unveils 2025 BT-50

MAZDA has revealed the 2025 Mazda BT-50, showcasing significant design changes, safety upgrades, new accessories, and improved functionality. As Australia remains the leading market for the BT-50 globally, this versatile ute has cemented its reputation as a reliable partner since its debut in 2020.

This latest update, the largest of four since its launch, introduces a tougher and more powerful stance, building on Mazda’s ‘Kodo – soul of motion’ design philosophy.

The bold, commanding exterior is most striking at the front, where the BT-50 features unique LED headlamps framed by a redesigned radiator grille and bumper, which includes an aerodynamic ‘air curtain’ to enhance fuel efficiency.

At the rear, the tailgate’s distinctive ridged design, combined with new LED tail lamps and a larger Mazda logo, gives the BT-50 a strong presence. Exclusive alloy wheel designs further emphasise its rugged nature and practical power.

Inside, Mazda has introduced a completely revamped infotainment system at the core of the Human Machine Interface (HMI). The system, now displayed on a responsive central touchscreen up to nine inches wide, includes touch switches for better usability. Physical volume and tuning dials flank the screen for intuitive control. The Multi-Information Display (MID), spanning up to seven inches in the instrument binnacle, offers enhanced connectivity, user customisation, and works in harmony with the central touchscreen to display crucial real-time data, including TPMS status, drive mode, and Rough Terrain Mode information.

Mazda has also upgraded the overall cabin experience, with new USB-C sockets and wireless Android Auto joining existing wireless Apple CarPlay functionality. Material updates include black leather trim, replacing brown on certain grades, and a luxurious option for flagship models: black and terracotta Maztex leather seats with synthetic suede and stitched ‘BT-50’ monikers in the headrests. The vibrant Red Earth Metallic paint option, exclusive to the BT-50, complements the refreshed interior.

On the safety front, the BT-50 is equipped with upgraded advanced driver assistance systems, including new front stereo cameras that double the field of view, Traffic Jam Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB). Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control now uses enhanced Traffic Sign Recognition to adjust speed, while the AEB system incorporates motorcycle and pedestrian detection at intersections. Emergency Lane Keeping also detects road edges even without line markings.

Additionally, the digital rear camera benefits from a hydrophobic coating to keep it cleaner, and dynamic parking guidelines assist with maneuvers. A new USB port near the rearview mirror provides quick access for device connections.

Mazda has worked with local Australian partners to develop a new range of Mazda Genuine Accessories tailored specifically for local conditions. Full pricing and specifications will be announced in early 2025, ahead of the model’s first-quarter launch.