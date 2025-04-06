MCLAREN Automotive has unveiled a special edition of its 750S supercar to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its historic victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995. This exclusive model, dubbed the 750S Le Mans, marks both a tribute to the brand’s motorsport legacy and its forthcoming return to the event’s top-tier category in 2027. Only 50 units of this special edition will be produced, making it one of the rarest and most desirable McLaren series production cars to date.
On June 18 1995, the McLaren F1 GTR bearing the number 59 secured an overall win at the world’s most prestigious endurance race. Piloted by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas, and Masanori Sekiya, the car led a fleet of McLarens that finished with three additional entries in the top five—an extraordinary debut for the marque at Le Mans. In a fitting tribute, two McLaren GT3 EVO race cars based on the 750S are set to contest the LMGT3 class at the 2025 edition of the race, just days before the anniversary.
The design of the 750S Le Mans draws direct inspiration from the victorious F1 GTR. The car is available in Le Mans Grey—mirroring the original race car’s livery—or McLaren Orange. A gloss black carbon fibre roof scoop and a set of 5-spoke LM wheels complete the exterior homage. Each car also comes equipped with the newly developed MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK), which includes a raised carbon fibre active rear spoiler with integrated endplates, a pronounced front bumper with an enlarged carbon splitter, and a rear wing, all of which collectively boost aerodynamic downforce by 10% over the standard 750S. Additional features such as gloss black louvres and a new under-wing panel enhance both form and function.
Inside, owners can choose between two distinct interior configurations: Carbon Black with Dove Grey or Carbon Black with McLaren Orange, both upholstered in a mix of Alcantara and Jet Black softgrain leather. Le Mans branding is subtly integrated into the headrests, floor mats, and a bespoke plaque mounted inside each vehicle, reinforcing its limited-run status and historic significance.
A wealth of exclusive features accompanies the 750S Le Mans, including F1 Gold brake callipers with red McLaren logos, centre wheel caps with bespoke colour detailing, and gloss black carbon fibre elements throughout the exterior. Buyers may also opt for a suite of additional customisations, ranging from carbon fibre visual packs covering intakes, spoilers, and diffusers to a track brake upgrade and a commemorative plaque listing McLaren’s 1995 Le Mans win and other major motorsport achievements.
Powering the 750S Le Mans is McLaren’s M840T 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 750PS. The lightweight carbon fibre Monocage II structure, combined with the Proactive Chassis Control III suspension, ensures the car retains its position as the lightest and most agile in its segment. The addition of HDK components not only refines its dynamic capability but further aligns it with McLaren’s track-focused ethos.
With production limited to just 50 examples worldwide, the McLaren 750S Le Mans is set to become a collector’s item and a powerful symbol of the brand’s rich racing heritage and future ambitions.