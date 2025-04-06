MCLAREN Automotive has unveiled a special edition of its 750S supercar to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its historic victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995. This exclusive model, dubbed the 750S Le Mans, marks both a tribute to the brand’s motorsport legacy and its forthcoming return to the event’s top-tier category in 2027. Only 50 units of this special edition will be produced, making it one of the rarest and most desirable McLaren series production cars to date.

On June 18 1995, the McLaren F1 GTR bearing the number 59 secured an overall win at the world’s most prestigious endurance race. Piloted by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas, and Masanori Sekiya, the car led a fleet of McLarens that finished with three additional entries in the top five—an extraordinary debut for the marque at Le Mans. In a fitting tribute, two McLaren GT3 EVO race cars based on the 750S are set to contest the LMGT3 class at the 2025 edition of the race, just days before the anniversary.

The design of the 750S Le Mans draws direct inspiration from the victorious F1 GTR. The car is available in Le Mans Grey—mirroring the original race car’s livery—or McLaren Orange. A gloss black carbon fibre roof scoop and a set of 5-spoke LM wheels complete the exterior homage. Each car also comes equipped with the newly developed MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK), which includes a raised carbon fibre active rear spoiler with integrated endplates, a pronounced front bumper with an enlarged carbon splitter, and a rear wing, all of which collectively boost aerodynamic downforce by 10% over the standard 750S. Additional features such as gloss black louvres and a new under-wing panel enhance both form and function.