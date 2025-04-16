Mercedes-Benz is reportedly preparing to overhaul its AMG offerings for the C-Class as part of an upcoming mid-cycle facelift, with plans to retire both the C43 and C63 variants. Industry insiders suggest that a new model, expected to be named the AMG C53, will take their place as the brand repositions its performance sedans for a new era.
According to sources familiar with the automaker’s product strategy, the C53 will likely adopt a six-cylinder powertrain, representing a significant departure from the current C63, which uses a highly electrified four-cylinder engine. The rumored new model is said to employ a version of the M256M inline-six engine, enhanced with mild-hybrid technology but without a plug-in hybrid system. This change suggests that Mercedes-AMG could be shifting away from complex electrified setups in favor of a more traditional performance configuration.
Speculation about the C53’s power output places it between the current AMG C43 and C63 models. While exact figures remain unconfirmed, expectations point to an engine delivering more than the 416 horsepower of the C43, but less than the 671hp offered by the plug-in hybrid C63. Comparisons are being drawn to the CLE53, which utilizes the same engine and delivers around 443hp. Analysts anticipate a similar figure for the upcoming C53, which would position it competitively in the performance sedan segment.
Mercedes-Benz officials have previously indicated to Motor1 that the V8 engine will not return to the C-Class platform, confirming the end of an era for traditional AMG powertrains in this segment. While some company executives had earlier expressed confidence in the electrified four-cylinder’s potential, its reception among enthusiasts has been lukewarm. This has led to heavy discounting in key markets such as Germany and the United States, signaling a disconnect between product positioning and consumer demand.
The decision to potentially retire the plug-in hybrid system from the AMG C-Class could be linked to weight concerns. The current C63, burdened by hybrid components, has a curb weight exceeding 2,100kg. By eliminating the plug-in hybrid elements while using a more powerful six-cylinder engine, the C53 could offer improved agility and a more dynamic driving experience, appealing to a broader enthusiast base.
The possibility of this shift has fueled speculation about a broader realignment within the AMG brand. Some believe that the same strategy might extend to other models, including the GLC crossover, which shares its architecture with the C-Class.
Further confusion emerged following a separate report published by Autocar, which claimed that while the four-cylinder engine may be phased out, the AMG C63 could persist in a different form, potentially using a plug-in hybrid version of the inline-six. The contradictory nature of these reports underscores the uncertainty surrounding Mercedes-AMG’s future direction.
Despite the swirling rumors, Mercedes-Benz has yet to issue an official statement. However, the timing aligns with the expected schedule for a facelift to the W206-generation C-Class, which first launched in 2021. Industry observers believe that the new model, if confirmed, could debut as early as late 2025.
As Mercedes-Benz navigates the transition from traditional combustion engines to electrified performance, the anticipated arrival of the C53 could mark a critical pivot point. The model is expected to balance modern efficiency with driving engagement, potentially restoring confidence among purists who have grown skeptical of heavily hybridized performance vehicles.
For now, the automotive world awaits confirmation from Stuttgart, as Mercedes-Benz finalizes its next move in redefining the AMG performance identity for the modern age.