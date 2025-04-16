Mercedes-Benz is reportedly preparing to overhaul its AMG offerings for the C-Class as part of an upcoming mid-cycle facelift, with plans to retire both the C43 and C63 variants. Industry insiders suggest that a new model, expected to be named the AMG C53, will take their place as the brand repositions its performance sedans for a new era.

According to sources familiar with the automaker’s product strategy, the C53 will likely adopt a six-cylinder powertrain, representing a significant departure from the current C63, which uses a highly electrified four-cylinder engine. The rumored new model is said to employ a version of the M256M inline-six engine, enhanced with mild-hybrid technology but without a plug-in hybrid system. This change suggests that Mercedes-AMG could be shifting away from complex electrified setups in favor of a more traditional performance configuration.

Speculation about the C53’s power output places it between the current AMG C43 and C63 models. While exact figures remain unconfirmed, expectations point to an engine delivering more than the 416 horsepower of the C43, but less than the 671hp offered by the plug-in hybrid C63. Comparisons are being drawn to the CLE53, which utilizes the same engine and delivers around 443hp. Analysts anticipate a similar figure for the upcoming C53, which would position it competitively in the performance sedan segment.

Mercedes-Benz officials have previously indicated to Motor1 that the V8 engine will not return to the C-Class platform, confirming the end of an era for traditional AMG powertrains in this segment. While some company executives had earlier expressed confidence in the electrified four-cylinder’s potential, its reception among enthusiasts has been lukewarm. This has led to heavy discounting in key markets such as Germany and the United States, signaling a disconnect between product positioning and consumer demand.