Omoda 3 Unveiled

WE just witnessed the global unveiling of the Omoda 3, a sporty-looking compact crossover that will be positioned below the Omoda 5 and Omoda 7. Depending on the market, the crossover may also be called the Omoda C3, similar to how the Omoda 5 and 7 are referred to as the C5 and C7, respectively.

As you can see from its striking and angular design, the Omoda 3 is clearly aimed at younger buyers, as stated by brand director Roy Xie. In fact, the car was designed by a team of designers with an average age of just 28 years.

The design of the Omoda 3 draws inspiration from starships, which explains the sharp creases and angular lines. Some members of the Malaysian media pointed out that the Omoda 3 has certain design cues reminiscent of the Lamborghini Urus, but this writer personally feels it looks more like a sharper Yaris Cross—the world’s best-selling model in its segment, particularly from the angular wheel arches.

At the front, the Omoda 3 features bold “OMODA” lettering and slim daytime running lights positioned above a large, gaping section that houses the grille and main headlights. Air intakes are located on either side, adding to its aggressive appearance.

Moving to the side, the Omoda 3 sports flush door handles, angular wheel arches, and 19-inch wheels. The pillars and roof are blacked out, giving the car a stylish dual-tone body colour scheme.

At the rear, the inverted L-shaped taillights are connected by a light bar on the tailgate, both showcasing a lightning-style effect. The starship theme continues inside, where the Omoda 3 features a “Starship Cockpit” architecture and ambient lighting that stretches across the dashboard.

A few sporty and youthful touches include the fighter jet-inspired push-start button, where you lift a red cover before pressing it. There’s also an “e-sports ecosystem,” which Omoda describes as a “best-in-class gaming cockpit.” We’re not entirely sure what that entails yet, but we’re excited to experience and test it out once the car arrives in Malaysia.

As for the powertrain, Omoda did not disclose full details during the unveiling. However, we suspect the Omoda 3 will be offered with combustion engine options (petrol and hybrid) as well as a fully electric variant. We will provide updates once more information is available.

Following its global launch in October 2025, the Omoda 3 will be introduced in various markets.

Do you think this youthful compact crossover will make its way to Malaysia?