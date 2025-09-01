Perodua achieves record-breaking sales and production milestones in 2024

PERODUA has set a new benchmark in its 30-year history, achieving its highest-ever sales and production records in 2024. The company sold an impressive 358,102 vehicles, surpassing its previous record of 330,325 vehicles in 2023—an 8.4% increase.

The automaker also achieved its highest production volume, manufacturing 368,100 vehicles, a 7.2% jump from the 343,400 units produced in 2023. This accomplishment reflects Perodua’s dynamic coordination and ability to surpass its installed capacity of 320,000 units, solidifying its position as a benchmark in the automotive industry.

Remarkable Growth Amidst Industry Challenges

Perodua President and CEO, Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, credited the company’s success to its synchronized efforts and commitment to quality. “This achievement shows our true potential and sets a benchmark for the industry in the years to come,” he said, thanking staff for their dedication.

The company captured a 44% market share of the estimated 814,000 total industry volume (TIV) for 2024, positioning Perodua as the primary growth driver in Malaysia’s automotive sector.

Consistent Quarter-on-Quarter Growth

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Perodua registered 97,741 vehicles, marking a 0.7% increase from the 97,098 units sold in Q4 2023. December sales also showed strong performance, with 32,202 vehicles sold, representing a 3.2% rise compared to 31,210 units in December 2023.

After-Sales Excellence

Perodua’s after-sales services also saw a significant boost. The company recorded a 9.7% increase in vehicle intake, servicing 3.4 million vehicles in 2024 compared to 3.1 million in 2023.

Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, Dato’ Sri Zainal acknowledged the challenges of increasing competition from new automotive brands but reaffirmed Perodua’s commitment to leading the industry. “We remain ready to chart the way forward, ensuring we exceed the expectations of Malaysians.”

Expressing gratitude to stakeholders and customers, he concluded, “To all Malaysians, thank you for your trust in us. We will continue to do our best to exceed your expectations.”

With its record-breaking performance in 2024, Perodua is well-positioned to tackle 2025 with confidence, continuing its legacy as a leader in Malaysia’s automotive industry.