Porsche Malaysia, under Sime Darby Auto Performance, is marking its 15th anniversary with the highly anticipated debut of the latest generation Porsche 911. Two new variants – the 911 Carrera and the innovative 911 Carrera 4 GTS – have officially been introduced and are now available for order across Malaysia. Prices begin at RM1.43 million for the 911 Carrera and RM1.89 million for the 911 Carrera 4 GTS. To commemorate the milestone, Porsche enthusiasts will have the opportunity to view the new 911 Carrera up close at The Exchange TRX Mall from 11 to 13 April 2025, as part of a special anniversary showcase. The headline innovation of this new generation lies within the 911 Carrera 4 GTS, which introduces a cutting-edge hybrid powertrain developed from Porsche’s extensive motorsport experience. The T-Hybrid system, as it is called, integrates a newly engineered electric exhaust gas turbocharger. By placing an electric motor between the turbo’s compressor and turbine wheel, the unit can generate immediate boost pressure and double as a generator, converting exhaust gas flow into up to 11 kW of electrical energy. The hybrid system’s internal configuration reflects Porsche’s commitment to lightweight engineering. A permanent magnet synchronous motor is built into the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK), providing up to 150 Nm of extra torque and a 40 kW performance boost even from idle. Power is supplied by a high-voltage battery capable of storing up to 1.9 kWh of energy, operating on a 400-volt system, while a separate lithium-ion battery supports the standard 12V electrical system. At the heart of the 911 Carrera 4 GTS is a newly developed 3.6-litre boxer engine. With an increased bore and stroke – now measuring 97 mm and 81 mm respectively – the engine benefits from a 0.6-litre rise in displacement. Enhanced with VarioCam camshaft control and rocker-arm valve actuation, the engine produces 485 PS and 570 Nm on its own. When combined with the hybrid system, the total output reaches 541 PS and 610 Nm, a 61 PS increase over its predecessor. Despite the addition of electrification, the new 911 Carrera 4 GTS has gained only 50 kg in weight, allowing it to outperform the previous model in acceleration and efficiency while also achieving lower CO₂ emissions.

The 911 Carrera variant retains its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged boxer engine, but benefits from several technical upgrades. Borrowing the intercooler from the higher-end Turbo models and gaining turbochargers that were previously exclusive to GTS models, the updated engine now delivers 394 PS and 450 Nm of torque. These enhancements enable the 911 Carrera Coupé to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, or 3.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono package, and reach a top speed of 294 km/h – modest gains in both acceleration and maximum velocity. Porsche has also re-engineered the suspension of the 911 Carrera 4 GTS to improve agility and high-speed stability. Rear-axle steering, now standard, works in tandem with a new electro-hydraulic control system to sharpen handling and reduce the turning radius. The model sits 10 mm lower than standard versions, thanks to sports suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The Carrera 4 GTS rides on 21-inch rear wheels paired with 315/30 ZR 21 tyres and 20-inch front wheels wrapped in 245/35 ZR 20 tyres, providing a wider footprint for increased traction and dynamic performance. Visually, the new 911 range features a cleaner, more aerodynamic design. Model-specific bumpers and integrated matrix LED headlights – now standard across the board – replace separate front driving lights, allowing for larger cooling vents. The Carrera 4 GTS further benefits from active aerodynamic elements, including five vertical cooling flaps and adaptive front diffusers in the underbody. These elements dynamically adjust airflow depending on performance demand, switching between aerodynamic efficiency and increased cooling as required. Optional HD matrix LED headlights offer more than 32,000 light points and a high-performance high beam that reaches up to 600 metres. Additional lighting functions include cornering lights, lane illumination, and adaptive beam adjustment that prevents glare for other drivers.