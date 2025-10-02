The upcoming Porsche Cayenne Electric, scheduled to debut at the end of 2025, introduces a new interior concept that emphasises comfort, digital functionality, and personalisation. At the centre of this update is the Flow Display, the largest screen ever fitted to a Porsche, integrated into a cabin designed to merge sport-focused design with advanced digital systems.

According to Markus Auerbach, Director Interior Design at Style Porsche, the goal was to combine traditional Cayenne design cues with Porsche’s new “Digital Interaction” approach. The Flow Display, a curved OLED panel, forms the basis of this system, offering a clean, seamless interface for vehicle controls and infotainment. Alongside this, new features such as electrically adjustable rear seats, heating for surfaces like armrests and door panels, and customisable Mood Modes expand the model’s scope of comfort and usability.

All passengers benefit from increased cabin space and new comfort options. The standard-fit electrically adjustable rear seats can switch between comfort and cargo positions, while Mood Modes adjust interior light, sound, climate, and seating settings for relaxation or focus. A panoramic roof with Variable Light Control adds further versatility: its glass surface, the largest ever installed in a Porsche, can transition between clear, matte, or two semi-transparent settings.

Surface heating represents another development. Unlike conventional air-based systems, this design warms larger areas of the interior – including seats, armrests, and door panels – for a more evenly distributed and energy-efficient effect. Extended ambient lighting and improved communication lighting support the system.