The upcoming Porsche Cayenne Electric, scheduled to debut at the end of 2025, introduces a new interior concept that emphasises comfort, digital functionality, and personalisation. At the centre of this update is the Flow Display, the largest screen ever fitted to a Porsche, integrated into a cabin designed to merge sport-focused design with advanced digital systems.
According to Markus Auerbach, Director Interior Design at Style Porsche, the goal was to combine traditional Cayenne design cues with Porsche’s new “Digital Interaction” approach. The Flow Display, a curved OLED panel, forms the basis of this system, offering a clean, seamless interface for vehicle controls and infotainment. Alongside this, new features such as electrically adjustable rear seats, heating for surfaces like armrests and door panels, and customisable Mood Modes expand the model’s scope of comfort and usability.
All passengers benefit from increased cabin space and new comfort options. The standard-fit electrically adjustable rear seats can switch between comfort and cargo positions, while Mood Modes adjust interior light, sound, climate, and seating settings for relaxation or focus. A panoramic roof with Variable Light Control adds further versatility: its glass surface, the largest ever installed in a Porsche, can transition between clear, matte, or two semi-transparent settings.
Surface heating represents another development. Unlike conventional air-based systems, this design warms larger areas of the interior – including seats, armrests, and door panels – for a more evenly distributed and energy-efficient effect. Extended ambient lighting and improved communication lighting support the system.
The Cayenne Electric also introduces the broadest range of interior customisation ever offered in a Porsche SUV. Buyers can choose from 13 colour combinations, four interior packages, and five accent packs. Options include traditional leather finishes in new tones such as Magnesium Grey, Lavender, and Sage Grey, or a Race-Tex leather-free interior with Pepita textile elements.
A wide choice of trims, stitching, and accent colours allows for tailored combinations. Customers looking for full bespoke solutions can use the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and Sonderwunsch programmes to create one-off builds.
The Flow Display is at the centre of Porsche’s new digital interface. It forms a continuous digital surface that runs across the dashboard into the centre console. A fully digital 14.25-inch instrument cluster provides information on power usage, navigation, driver assistance, and infotainment.
An optional 14.9-inch passenger display offers video streaming and app access without distracting the driver, while a new head-up display with augmented reality projects guidance and navigation information with an effective size of 87 inches.
Technology extends to connectivity and controls. The AI-driven Voice Pilot recognises complex commands and follow-up questions without requiring repeated activation prompts. It can adjust comfort settings such as lighting, climate, or seat heating, while also handling navigation and media playback in natural language.
The Cayenne Electric also supports the Porsche Digital Key, which utilises Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology to enable smartphones and smartwatches to automatically lock and unlock the vehicle when approaching or departing. The key can be securely stored in the Wallet app and shared with up to seven additional users.
Together, these features position the Cayenne Electric as the most digitally advanced SUV Porsche has produced, combining expanded personalisation, enhanced comfort, and a redefined operating system.