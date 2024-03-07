PRO-NET takes charge of e.MAS EV launch

PRO-NET, a subsidiary of national carmaker Proton, has taken control over managing e.MAS, the newest addition to its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, following the official launch of the e.MAS brand on June 12, 2024.

PRO-NET is now responsible for establishing the e.MAS brand, enhancing its market presence and preparing for upcoming product launches. Their tasks include recruiting a dedicated team, setting up a robust dealer network, and fostering partnerships with charging providers to ensure a seamless EV ecosystem.

With a successful track record from launching the smart #1, currently a top contender in the Premium SUV segment, and the impending introduction of the smart #3, PRO-NET is well-equipped to champion the e.MAS brand. The team leverages its established networks, digital platforms, and expert personnel to ensure that e.MAS not only matches but surpasses the success seen with the smart models in the EV landscape.

Dr. Li Chunrong, Chief Executive Officer of Proton, expressed confidence in PRO-NET’s capabilities. “The expertise PRO-NET has developed over the past two years positions us uniquely to elevate Proton e.MAS to the forefront of the EV industry. Our future customers will benefit from a holistic range of services that not only meet but exceed their expectations, similar to the premium experience provided to smart vehicle owners,” stated Dr. Li.

The excitement surrounding the e.MAS brand was evident as over 25,000 participants entered the recent contest to guess the new brand name. The contest winners are:

Grand Prize of RM5,000: Puteri Hanna Batrisha binti Ibrahim

Runner-up Prize of RM1,500: Noor Hidayah Binti Mohd Rodzi

Third Prize of RM1,000: Ahmad Norrizzuan Bin Noor Azhar

Furthermore, Proton e.MAS’s official social media accounts are now live under the username “Proton e.MAS Cars” for Facebook and Xiaohongshu, and “@protonemasofficial” for Instagram and TikTok. Everyone is encouraged to follow these accounts to stay informed about the latest updates and developments.