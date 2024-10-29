$!Proton e.MAS 7 order book officially opens

AT the Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2024, PRO-NET, a subsidiary of Proton, is excited to unveil the interior of the Proton e.MAS 7 and open bookings for Malaysia’s first national electric vehicle. This significant reveal takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre. This follows the successful first-half of the ongoing e.MAS 7 tour which has clocked well over 3,200km up till today.

Early Bird Offer and e.MAS App Launch

As part of the launch, PRO-NET introduces the Proton e.MAS 7 at an inviting estimated price of RM 120,000, making advanced electric vehicle technology accessible to a wider audience. To further entice early adopters, an early bird offer is available, featuring the Pioneer Privilege Deal that comes with a RM 500 rebate and the Pioneer Gift Pack worth RM 1,000 which will provide exceptional value to first buyers. This offer is valid from the 26th of October all the way up to the grand launch.

Accompanying this is the launch of the e.MAS App, a dynamic platform designed to enhance the user experience from booking through ownership. This super app simplifies managing vehicle bookings, scheduling services and accessing Malaysia’s comprehensive EV charging network, which will be made available on a staggered basis.

The Proton e.MAS 7 is engineered to impress with its sleek design and advanced functionality. The vehicle features a stylish exterior profile with 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, concealed door handles and full-length 3D LED taillights which boosts both visibility and aesthetic appeal.

Performance is paramount with the e.MAS 7’s robust 12-in-1 electric motor, which delivers exhilarating acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. Equipped with 214hp of power and 320Nm of torque, it promises an efficient and powerful driving experience while being environmentally friendly.

Safety is enhanced with the top-rated Aegis Short Blade Battery and comprehensive Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), setting new benchmarks to ensure safety and driving confidence.

The interior of the Proton e.MAS 7 is a true combination of practicality and connectivity which is fully designed for comfort and convenience. With a spacious cabin built around a 2,750mm wheelbase, it offers ample room, making every journey a pleasure. The EV boasts best-in-class storage solutions, ensuring that practicality meets style seamlessly.

Enhancing the experience is the sophisticated Flyme Sound System with 16 speakers, which provides an immersive high-fidelity audio experience ideal for both music lovers and audiophiles alike.

The anticipation for Proton’s first-ever electric vehicle is intensifying in the lead up to its grand launch. Come experience the excitement for yourself at ACE 2024 on 26 & 27 October 2024 at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) – Hall 1 & 2. Discover the cutting-edge technology, impressive performance and sleek design of the Proton e.MAS 7.