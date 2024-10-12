Proton maintains strong performance despite November market contraction

PROTON recorded 12,194 units in total sales (domestic and export) for November 2024, marking a 4.7% decrease compared to October. This aligns with the 4.1% contraction in Malaysia’s total industry volume (TIV) for the month. However, Proton’s year-to-date (YTD) sales reached 137,751 units, securing its position as the second most popular automotive brand in the country with an estimated 18.2% market share for November and 18.8% YTD.

Despite the monthly dip, Malaysia’s automotive sector remains robust, with an estimated 731,026 units sold YTD, about 10,000 more than the same period in 2023. The market is on course to surpass 800,000 units, setting a new annual record and establishing Malaysia as the second-largest passenger vehicle market in ASEAN for 2024.

Proton X70: Back on Top in the C-Segment SUV Category

November Sales: 1,065 units (+7.7% MoM)

YTD Sales: 7,536 units

The 2025 Proton X70, launched in August, features updated styling, upgraded ADAS Level 2 safety, and competitive pricing. It reclaimed the top spot among C-segment SUVs priced below RM130,000.

Proton X50: Undisputed King of B-Segment SUVs

November Sales: 1,911 units

YTD Sales: 21,033 units

Malaysia’s fastest-selling SUV continues its dominance since its 2020 launch.

Proton X90: Leading the D-Segment SUV Category

November Sales: 277 units (+13.1% MoM)

YTD Sales: 3,246 units

Proton S70: C-Segment Sedan Leader

November Sales: 1,312 units

YTD Sales: 17,512 units

Celebrated its first anniversary and maiden race at the 2024 Sepang 1000km in November.

Other Strong Performers

Proton Saga: 5,916 units in November; YTD total of 66,094 units, poised to exceed 70,000 for the second consecutive year.

Proton Persona: 1,394 units in November; YTD total of 17,325 units.

Proton Iriz: 319 units in November; YTD total of 4,762 units.

The Proton Saga strengthened its position as the best-selling model internationally, with 480 units shipped to Egypt in November—a 300% increase from the previous month. Proton’s exports for 2024 have already surpassed last year’s total, with 2,203 Proton Saga units exported YTD, contributing to a cumulative export total of 3,652 units.

Following the opening of a new CKD assembly plant in Cairo in September, Proton is targeting growth in the Egyptian and Middle Eastern markets, signalling strong export potential moving forward.

Proton aims to finish the year on a high with the upcoming Proton e.MAS 7 launch on 16 December and continued focus on innovation and export expansion. CEO Roslan Abdullah emphasized Proton’s commitment to quality and leadership in both the domestic and international markets, highlighting the brand’s pivotal role in shaping the automotive industry.