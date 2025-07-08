Eupe, Utar in pact to boost green building innovation

PETALING JAYA: Eupe Corporation Bhd signed a MoU with Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utar) aimed at exploring innovative sustainable buildings practices and products for Malaysia’s property development industry.

The agreement sets the stage for both parties to collaborate on joint research, skills development and real-world projects aimed at advancing environmentally responsible building practices in Malaysia.

Under the MoU, Utar will share insights from its ongoing and past research into green and sustainable building materials that may benefit from further financial or industry support. Both parties also intend to explore joint opportunities to co-develop sustainable materials that are scalable for mass production.

The collaboration will also offer Utar students internship opportunities at Eupe, giving them the opportunity to contribute to real-life sustainable building practices and projects.

Eupe Corporation Bhd group chief operating officer Tan Ming Siang said the collaboration reflects Eupe’s long-term commitment to driving new sustainability innovation through strategic partnerships.

“We’re excited to work with a forward-thinking institution like Utar to help the property sector build a pipeline of talent and ideas that can shape more sustainable ways of building. This partnership will allow Eupe to tap into a strong academic knowledge base while offering students valuable experience on how the latest in sustainability thinking can be incorporated in real-world projects,” he added.

Utar president Prof Datuk Dr Ewe Hong Tat said the MoU aligns with Utar’s commitment to delivering a holistic, industry-relevant education to its students.

“Working with firms like Eupe helps our students and researchers apply their knowledge in real ways that benefit the community and environment,” he added.

The partnership will run for an initial three years, with both parties aiming to expand it via joint workshops, advisory work, curriculum development, and other shared initiatives.