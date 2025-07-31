PROTON has unveiled the world’s first Bahasa Melayu Voice Recognition (VR) system, integrated into the newly launched All-New Proton X50. This development positions the national automaker as a global pioneer in intelligent in-car technology, seven years after it first introduced its English-language “Hi Proton” voice assistant in 2018.

At the core of the new Proton X50’s advanced digital interface is a 14.6-inch infotainment screen, now capable of understanding and responding to voice commands in both English and Bahasa Melayu. This bilingual feature sets Proton apart as the only car manufacturer in the world to offer such dual-language voice command functionality, providing a more inclusive, intuitive and safer driving experience tailored to Malaysian motorists.

The Bahasa Melayu VR assistant has been given the name “Aisyah”—a personable and approachable female persona designed to evoke the warmth of a companion or trusted family member. The system was developed in just seven months, well ahead of its original year-long schedule. Between October 2024 and May 2025, engineers and language experts worked intensively to develop the technology, collecting over 4,000 unique voice command phrases in both Bahasa Melayu and English.

The project, undertaken in collaboration with ACO Tech—a Proton joint venture specialising in smart mobility solutions—involved more than 336,000 manhours. To ensure the system’s accuracy across different speech patterns, voice data was gathered from more than 200 native Bahasa Malaysia speakers, evenly balanced between male and female voices. The result is a system that understands various natural language inputs such as “buka tingkap” and “bukakan tingkap” (open the window), reflecting the everyday way Malaysians speak.

Proton’s journey into voice recognition began with the original X70 in 2018, which debuted the Geely Smart Ecosystem (GKUI). In 2022, the X50 became the first connected vehicle in Malaysia to introduce the ATLAS (ACO Tech Local Automotive Services) infotainment operating system, along with an English-based voice assistant optimised for Malaysian usage. This feature allowed drivers to control essential functions—including phone calls, music, navigation, climate control, and windows–without taking their hands off the steering wheel or eyes off the road, significantly improving driving safety.

The utility of Proton’s voice recognition system continues to be evident in its popularity among users. In June 2025 alone, Proton recorded 2.8 million voice command interactions from 228,046 active users. “Hello” was the most spoken word, followed by questions starting with “What”–such as “What is the weather like today”–and commands using “Call,” with 43,896, 40,779, and 24,647 instances, respectively.

The company has confirmed that future improvements to the VR system will be delivered via over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring a continuously evolving and smarter in-car experience. These updates will include expanded vocabulary, smarter natural language comprehension–such as interpreting “I want to see the sky” to trigger the sunroof–and additional voice options, including male voice recognition. Proton is also exploring the inclusion of other languages and local dialects to further enhance its accessibility.

With this groundbreaking feature, the All-New Proton X50 represents not just a step forward in vehicle connectivity but a bold declaration of Malaysian automotive innovation on the world stage.