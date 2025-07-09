Proton Saga marks 40 years as Malaysia’s most enduring automotive icon

THE Proton Saga celebrates four decades of continuous production in 2025. Since its launch in the 1980s, the Saga has remained a popular choice among Malaysians, especially first-time car buyers and young professionals in search of an affordable, reliable, and practical vehicle. Its enduring appeal, backed by over two million units sold globally, reinforces its status as Proton’s longest-running and best-selling nameplate.

As the company’s flagship sedan, the Saga has adapted through the years to meet evolving market expectations. Despite the design changes and technological upgrades introduced over time, it has consistently maintained its core values of affordability, practicality, and superior ride and handling. In recent years, significant improvements have been made in build quality. This is reflected in the model’s performance in the Global Consumer Product Audit (GCPA)—a stringent quality measurement framework adopted from the Geely Group.

From August 2024 to May 2025, the Saga’s GCPA score dropped from 2,580 to 1,050, putting it on equal footing with its closest rivals. A lower GCPA score indicates fewer quality issues during production, thus representing a tangible improvement in vehicle assembly and finish.

The Saga remains a trusted and aspirational first car for many young Malaysians. It continues to serve as a stepping stone into adulthood, mobility, and financial independence. Recent survey data indicates that nearly 64 per cent of Saga buyers are purchasing their first car. Many of them are either fresh graduates starting their careers or students heading off to college, often supported by their parents in selecting the Saga as a safe and sensible choice.

Appealing features for this demographic include its reputation for fuel efficiency, smooth driveability, and low maintenance costs. Additionally, the car’s modern amenities—such as a floating seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity—enhance its relevance to younger, tech-savvy consumers. Its roomy interior and strong focus on comfort also ensure that it accommodates both daily commuting and weekend travel needs with ease.

Further insights from a 2024 study involving 57,674 buyers revealed that 18 per cent of purchasers already owned another car, while 17 per cent were replacing an existing vehicle. The model’s appeal spans both genders, with 59 per cent of buyers identified as male and 41 per cent female. Life stage demographics show that 48 per cent of owners are married with children, while 41 per cent are single, further emphasising the Saga’s versatility as both a family vehicle and an individual’s first car.

The reasons behind the Saga’s strong market performance are clear. Its competitive pricing, attractive design, balanced handling, and low maintenance costs set it apart from rivals in the

A-segment sedan category. According to Vehicle Program Executive Desmond John Pinto, the Saga represents far more than a car. It reflects Malaysia’s journey of mobility, growth, and self-sufficiency.

As the nation commemorates the model’s 40th anniversary, he highlighted that the Saga continues to serve new generations, carrying the aspirations of Malaysian families and individuals alike into the future. He also confirmed that a new iteration of the Saga is in the pipeline, signalling that the model’s legacy is far from over.

To mark the anniversary, Proton has rolled out a nationwide campaign titled “SAGA, A True Malaysian ICON.” This initiative invites the public to engage with the model through a test drive contest that runs from 3 May to 31 July 2025. Malaysians are encouraged to test drive the Saga at any Proton outlet in the Klang Valley and share their experience on social media with the hashtag #SAGATrueMalaysianICON.

Entries must remain public for eligibility, and winners will be selected through a livestream draw on Proton’s official channels. Successful participants will receive a unique reward—an exclusive ride with local personalities such as singer Irfan Haris, content creator Jayden Chong, and singer Mimiflyy, who are serving as ambassadors for the campaign.

In addition to this, Proton has also embraced collector enthusiasm by commemorating the Saga’s anniversary through its partnership with Hot Wheels. The die-cast Proton Saga model made headlines upon its debut in late 2023, quickly becoming a sought-after item among collectors and resellers. Initially launched in a red livery, the toy version was later introduced in white—the same colour as the original 1985 Saga—coinciding with the 40-year celebration.

The limited-edition packaging features artwork created by Saw Jane Harn, winner of the Hot Wheels x Proton Kids Design Competition 2023. This commemorative model officially went on sale at major retailers on 7 July 2025 and will also be available at Proton outlets nationwide through promotional campaigns.

As Proton celebrates this major milestone, the Saga remains deeply woven into the country’s automotive history. With its blend of reliability, national pride, and emotional resonance, the car continues to symbolise Malaysia’s progress on the road, past, present, and future.