The smart #3 has already received international acclaim, winning both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award, highlighting its exceptional design quality and innovation from the Mercedes-Benz global design team.

SMART MALAYSIA has officially launched the highly anticipated #3 with an event-themed ‘Chase the Thrill,’ aiming to ignite excitement for this stylish and performance-driven vehicle.

For enthusiasts seeking even more power, the Smart #3 Brabus boasts a twin-motor setup generating 422hp and 543Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds, also topping out at 180km/h.

Available in various configurations, including the top-of-the-line Brabus version, the smart #3 offers impressive performance capabilities. The Premium and Pro variants feature a single rear-wheel-drive motor producing 268hp and 343Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0-100km/h in 5.8 seconds, it reaches a top speed of 180km/h.

Equipped with a front MacPherson and rear five-link suspension, the #3 delivers enhanced controllability and precise steering response, ensuring a flexible driving experience. The AWD variant includes thicker stabiliser bars that minimise body roll and improve cornering capabilities.

Charging options vary across models, with higher-spec variants supporting up to 22kW AC and 150kW DC charging. The base “Pro” model offers 7kW AC and up to 130kW DC charging, providing driving ranges of 455km for the Premium and 415km for the Brabus variant.

With aerodynamic enhancements contributing to its 0.27 ultra-low drag coefficient, the #3 achieves a 15km longer driving range compared to its predecessor, the #1. These optimisations include aerodynamic rims, front and rear wheel wind deflectors, an active air intake grille, and wind blade air curtains.

Inside, the smart intelligent cockpit features a multi-function leather steering wheel, turbine-style air vents, and sporty seats with integrated headrests and ventilation (available in Brabus and Premium variants). The cabin is equipped with a 9.2-inch full LCD high-definition instrument cluster, a 10-inch full-color head-up display, and a central 12.8-inch control screen.

Reflecting the vehicle’s sportiness and speed, smart Malaysia has introduced a cheetah as the AI partner for the #3, replacing the fox from the smart #1. For premium audio enthusiasts, the Brabus and Premium variants offer a 13-speaker Beats sound system. Additional features include a 64-colour dual-zone ambient lighting system, wireless charging with four USB ports, and a centre console with a chiller.

The pricing for the smart #3 starts at RM175,000 for the Pro, RM215,000 for the Premium and RM255,000 for the top of the line Brabus variant.

Standard warranty includes 8-year 200,000km high voltage battery warranty, 8-year 150,000km high voltage component warranty, 4-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty, 2-year unlimited mileage spare parts warranty, 24/7 roadside service assistance.

Additionally, there is a launch package with an all inclusive premium ownership that consists of complimentary smart home charger (22kw) worth RM3,200 with 2-year warranty, complimentary accessories package of 6-item worth RM2,500, complimentary V2L (vehicle to load) adaptor worth RM800 with 2 year warranty and 5 year internet data of total 60GB.