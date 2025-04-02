SYNDICATES offering special stickers as a means of avoiding penalties at roadblocks have been uncovered, with many heavy vehicle owners and drivers reportedly relying on this illicit practice. Investigations by Utusan Malaysia reveal that lorry operators acquire these stickers to evade fines and legal actions, even when committing traffic offences such as carrying overloaded vehicles.

How the Scheme Operates

The syndicate sells these special stickers, which feature specific codes and shapes, for as low as RM1,000 per lorry. These stickers are then placed on the front or rear of the vehicles, allowing corrupt enforcement officers to identify vehicles “under their protection.” This arrangement ensures that vehicles with the stickers are waved through roadblocks without scrutiny, regardless of their violations.

Key Details of the Scheme Include:

Sticker Pricing: The cost varies depending on the vehicle’s weight and the operating zone. Some vehicles even carry multiple stickers to navigate through different jurisdictions.

Monthly Payments: Lorry operators reportedly pay the syndicate monthly to retain their immunity. For instance, a medium-sized operator with 10 lorries may pay up to RM10,000 a month, while syndicates earn substantial profits of RM100,000 monthly from a single zone.

Area-Specific Protection: Stickers are zone-specific, meaning operators must purchase additional stickers for access in different regions, further inflating costs.

Advantages over Tonto Services

The stickers are preferred over traditional tonto services, which typically charge RM200 to RM300 per lorry. Unlike tonto services, the stickers offer unrestricted access across multiple roadblocks and are considered more reliable despite being more expensive.

Implications and Profits

A representative of the lorry drivers suggested that these operations are linked to corrupt elements within enforcement agencies. The syndicates orchestrating the scheme are raking in extraordinary profits, with some operators forced to bear heavy financial burdens to ensure their vehicles remain operational.

No Similar Scheme for Private Vehicles

Interestingly, this immunity system appears to be exclusive to heavy vehicles, such as lorries and trailers, with no similar stickers available for private vehicles, including taxis.

Longstanding Issue

The practice has reportedly been in place for years, perpetuating a system where heavy vehicles, particularly trailers and tipper lorries transporting materials like sand, enjoy impunity. This organized corruption undermines road safety and fairness in law enforcement.

Efforts to dismantle this syndicate-driven racket are imperative to restore accountability and ensure traffic regulations are upheld without favouritism.